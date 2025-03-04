Nigeria: Mudashiru Obasa Reinstated As Lagos Assembly Speaker

Mr Obasa was reinstated as speaker 49 days after he was removed from office by 36 lawmakers.

Mudashiru Obasa has engineered what may go down in history as one of the most remarkable political comebacks in Lagos' political landscape.

On Monday, 3 March, he was reinstated as Speaker, 49 days after 36 lawmakers removed him from office.

Mr Obasa was nominated by a lawmaker, Noheem Adams, representing Eti-Osa I, after the former Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, resigned from her position.

Ms Meranda was voted into office following Mr Obasa's removal on 13 January. The lawmakers accused Mr Obasa of high-handedness, poor leadership, financial misappropriation, among other allegations.

His removal had sparked widespread controversy and upheaval among members of the assembly and the party ranks.

Mr Obasa claimed that his removal as speaker was illegal, as it occurred while he was abroad and the assembly was on recess. However, lawmakers loyal to Ms Meranda insisted that his removal by over two-thirds majority was constitutional.

Before Monday's plenary, Mr Obasa, Ms Meranda, and other lawmakers held a meeting outside the chambers. The state Attorney General and Commissioner for Judtice, Lawal Pedro, and the leaders of the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, were also at the meeting, the Punch newspaper reported.

Obasa thanks APC, Meranda

After he was sworn in as Speaker, Mr Obasa thanked APC leaders and the lawmakers for their support.

He also thanked Ms Meranda for her support and appreciated her for being "very very very supportive and loyal as deputy speaker."

He assured the people of Lagos of the lawmakers' commitment to serving and protecting their interest.

He said his reinstatement is a testament to the assembly's ability to carry out its legislative duties and navigate internal challenges.

"What is happening here today shows that Lagos State House of Assembly is very capable and is a house of integrity - a mature house that has internal mechanisms to resolve in the interest of the institution and our party," he said.

The House, thereafter, adjourned indefinitely.

Meranda, first female Speaker, resigns

Ms Meranda, who represents Apapa Constituency 1, resigned officially as the Lagos Assembly Speaker.

She announced her resignation during Monday's plenary session.

Her resignation comes 49 days after she was elected into office by 36 lawmakers. She was the first female Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly and the speaker with the shortest tenure.

"I did not arrive at this decision lightly. Indeed, I took it with careful consideration all the primary and integral circumstances that accumulated in my election as Speaker on the 13th of January, 2025.

"With your unflinching support, I made history as the first female Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, and I value and cherish the solidarity freely given to me.

"I am not a quitter. However, I took the above decision in order to save this legislative institution from further unnecessary conflict and embarrassment.

"Accordingly, and in deference to our esteemed political leaders, I have agreed to yet again make a personal sacrifice by stepping down as the Speaker of this great Assembly.

Return to Status Quo

Thereafter, a lawmaker, Rauf Olawale, representing Amuwo Odofin Constituency 2, nominated Ms Meranda as deputy speaker.

After the motion was seconded by another lawmaker, Abiodun Orekoya, she was sworn into the office.

Ms Meranda's brief tenure as Speaker was marked by upheaval and controversy, sparked by Mr Obasa's opposition to his removal from office.

Mr Obasa's return as Speaker signifies an end to the weeks-long turmoil that threatened to shake the core of the ruling party, APC.

The controversy had divided members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the top advisory body of the APC. Despite claims that the speakership dispute was an internal issue, it was clear that deeper divisions and power struggles existed.

Meanwhile, Yetunde Pinheiro, a judge of the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, is set to hear all pending applications on the suit filed by Mr Obasa on 7 March.

However, Mr Obasa's reinstatement suggests he will withdraw the lawsuit.