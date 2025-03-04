South Africa: Police Hunt for KwaZulu-Natal Heist Gang - South African News Briefs - March 4, 2025

Supplied
Police secure the scene of a cash-in-transit heist.
4 March 2025
allAfrica.com

 

Police Hunt for KwaZulu-Natal Heist Gang

Police are searching for an armed gang following a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist on the R74 near Stanger on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, reports IOL. The suspects ambushed the CIT vehicle, opening fire and injuring two security officers - one with a gunshot wound and the other with moderate injuries. IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics treated both. The gang used explosives to access the cash and fled with an undisclosed amount, prompting a police investigation that temporarily closed the roadway.

Limpopo Declared 'Safest' Province Despite Hotspots

Limpopo Deputy Police Commissioner Jan Scheepers has declared the province one of the safest in South Africa, citing significant drops in 17 major crime categories during the second and third quarters of the 2024/2025 financial year, reports SABC News. However, Thohoyandou remains a hotspot for contact crimes like murder, rape, and robbery, ranking among the top 30 policing areas nationally. Vhembe District Commissioner Major-General Eddie Van der Walt attributes the high crime levels in the area to the rapid proliferation of liquor outlets, with authorities closing 335 shebeens and 627 taverns in recent raids. Despite these challenges, Limpopo recorded a 28% decrease in murder cases, which Scheepers credits to active community involvement and trust in the police.

More South African news

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.