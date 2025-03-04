South Africa: Police Hunt for KwaZulu-Natal Heist Gang - South African News Briefs - March 4, 2025

Police Hunt for KwaZulu-Natal Heist Gang

Police are searching for an armed gang following a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist on the R74 near Stanger on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, reports IOL. The suspects ambushed the CIT vehicle, opening fire and injuring two security officers - one with a gunshot wound and the other with moderate injuries. IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics treated both. The gang used explosives to access the cash and fled with an undisclosed amount, prompting a police investigation that temporarily closed the roadway.

Limpopo Declared 'Safest' Province Despite Hotspots

Limpopo Deputy Police Commissioner Jan Scheepers has declared the province one of the safest in South Africa, citing significant drops in 17 major crime categories during the second and third quarters of the 2024/2025 financial year, reports SABC News. However, Thohoyandou remains a hotspot for contact crimes like murder, rape, and robbery, ranking among the top 30 policing areas nationally. Vhembe District Commissioner Major-General Eddie Van der Walt attributes the high crime levels in the area to the rapid proliferation of liquor outlets, with authorities closing 335 shebeens and 627 taverns in recent raids. Despite these challenges, Limpopo recorded a 28% decrease in murder cases, which Scheepers credits to active community involvement and trust in the police.

