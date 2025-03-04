Nigeria: Govt Okay N2.5bn Satellite Surveillance to Curb Illegal Mining

The quest by the federal government to control gold deposits in the country is being constrained by political, social and cultural sensitivities, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, has said.

The minister, who said the government was losing trillions of naira to unregulated and illegal mining activities, disclosed that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had approved N2.5 billion for the procurement of an integrated solution framework to combat illegal and unregulated mining activities.

Addressing journalists after the FEC meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday, Alake noted that even though mineral resources are exclusively under the purview of the federal government, states continue to exert influence over mining activities.

He disclosed that his ministry had opted for dialogue and collaboration with state governors rather than confrontation, saying many governors were initially unaware of the constitutional framework governing mining, but have now been engaged through discussions facilitated by the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF).

"I have met the governors. I've had a meeting with 32 of them at their secretariat, organised by the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors' Forum, the governor of Kwara. Some of them feigned ignorance of this constitutional separation of powers, even though they have attorney generals," he stated.

To ease tensions and encourage state participation, the federal government has offered states an alternative through Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) - state-owned companies that can apply for mining licences.

"I announced to the governors that they could form an SPV to apply for a mining license in their own state, and I will approve it. This way, they feel a sense of belonging, and it is a win-win situation for the federal government, the states, and host communities," the minister said.

On security concerns, Alake noted that states must collaborate with federal authorities in addressing illegal mining and related criminal activities.

He disclosed that the federal government has been working closely with the National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu and the Ministry of Defence to curb illegal mining operations.

"There have been cases of interference by states in mining activities. If there is an infraction in a state, the governor must consult us before taking action. We investigate and either act directly or authorise the state to act under federal cover," he explained.

The minister also highlighted efforts to combat illegal mining, explaining that 320 illegal operators have been apprehended in recent months.

Out of these, about 150 are currently facing prosecution, while nine have been convicted, adding that four foreign nationals involved in illegal mining have been prosecuted and convicted.

Alake also told journalists that the council has approved N2.5 billion for the procurement of an integrated solution framework to combat illegal and unregulated mining activities across the country.

He said the approval would fund the deployment of satellite surveillance technology to monitor mining activities in real-time.

"We are procuring satellite equipment that will be installed in strategic locations nationwide. This will allow us to have a visual, real-time view of mining operations across the country, enabling us to track extraction volumes, monitor truck movements, and assess security situations at mining sites", he stated.

According to Alake, "We have successfully persuaded over 300 illegal mining groups to form cooperative societies. Now, they are fully legalised, structured and contributing meaningfully to the nation's revenue," Alake revealed.