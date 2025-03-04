Nigeria: Victims Recount Ordeal As Robbers Attack Church, Homes At Abuja Surburb

A gang of armed robbers reportedly invaded Madalla, a community in Suleja Local Government Area of Niger state.

Suleja shares boundary with Zuba town in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Our reporter learnt that the incident, which started around 1 am on Friday, lasted till about 3 am.

At least four residents were reportedly injured during the attack on atleast 10 houses and a church in the area.

Dozens of mobile phones and other electronic gadgets were seized from the residents by the attackers, in addition to a cash of money and ATM cards, which the attackers used to withdraw money with the machine they came with.

One of the victims, Mrs. Ebere Nweke, a provision shop owner in the community, said the attackers forced her gate open on arrival around 1 am, before proceeding to her apartment, where they collected her money as well as two smart phones.

She said her two neighbours were injured by the robbers, while another neighbour, a female civil defence officer, lost various items including her official boot to the robbers.

"She was able to sneak out of the house safely on noticing their arrival," the resident said.

Also speaking, the pastor of the attacked church, who preferred to remain anonymous, said the robbers injured one of the two security guards attached to the church, before moving into his house, where they seized four smartphones, as well as three laptops.

"I wanted to take the injured guard to the hospital immediately after they left around 3 am, only to discover that they were still in the community.

"I returned back home and used a rope to tie the victim's hand in order to minimise the bleeding, until around 5 am when I took him to a clinic here in Madalla, where he was treated.

Another victim, Charles David, said the gunmen attacked three apartments within his compound alone, seizing their mobile phones as well as withdrawing money from their account, with their seized ATM cards.

A source in the community disclosed that two of the phones seized from the residents, were traced to a shop in Wuse market and Mpape community through a tracking device.

The incident was said to have been reported at Madalla police division, where a police officer, who craved anonymity, confirmed the attack.