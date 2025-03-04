Ethiopia: Army Ready to Counter Threats, Protect Nat'l Interest - Endf Chief

The Chief of General Staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, has affirmed that Ethiopia's military has developed the capacity to counter threats to national interests from any direction.

Field Marshal Birhanu made these remarks on Sunday during the 129th Adwa Victory celebration, themed: "Adwa: The Victory of Black Peoples," held at the Adwa Victory Memorial.

He emphasized that the Victory of Adwa was more than a military triumph; it marked the failure of colonial ambitions laid out at the Berlin Conference and inspired Black people across the world to fight for their freedom and independence. "Adwa exemplifies the duty to protect Ethiopia's interests. Our defense forces, inheriting the victories of our forefathers/mothers, are equipped to repel any aggression. Adwa symbolized Ethiopia's resistance against colonial powers and heralded the triumph of Black peoples," he stated.

Highlighting the importance of preserving the spirit of Adwa, he called for unity in addressing contemporary challenges and ensuring Ethiopia's continued progress. He underscored Ethiopia's enduring sovereignty, asserting that adversaries must accept this reality. "As descendants of Adwa's heroes/heroines , we must uphold our ancestors' resilience to preserve our nation's peace," he urged. Condemning those who collaborate with enemies, he added, "No foe will break us, and traitors must not betray their honor."

The Chief of General Staff reaffirmed the military's readiness, strengthened by unity and advanced capabilities. "Our air, naval, ground, and cyber forces stand prepared to resist and deter any aggressor," he stated.

On another note, he emphasized Ethiopia's commitment to securing peaceful and lawful access to the sea, asserting that Ethiopia is poised to join the community of Red Sea nations. "It is only a matter of time before Ethiopia assumes its place among the Red Sea community," Field Marshal Birhanu declared. He underscored that Ethiopia's pursuit of maritime access strictly adheres to international law and is both just and reasonable. These efforts, are increasingly gaining global recognition he added.

Birhanu highlighted Ethiopia's diplomatic strategy, which prioritizes mutual benefit and collaboration. "Our initiatives to secure sea access through a win-win approach are capturing the international community's attention," he said. "We will continue to advance this goal with determination, relying on peaceful and diplomatic means."

Ethiopia has intensified efforts to secure port and maritime access through a strategic framework that fosters cooperation and shared prosperity. The Chief of General Staff reaffirmed the nation's steadfast commitment to achieving these objectives through diplomacy.

BY HAILE DEMEKE

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 4 MARCH