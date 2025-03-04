Rwanda Slams Canada Over Stance On DR Congo Crisis

The Rwandan government on Tuesday, March 4, criticised a statement by Global Affairs Canada on the ongoing conflict in eastern DR Congo, saying it was defamatory, shameful, and unacceptable.

The March 3 statement in question was signed by Mélanie Joly, the Minister of Foreign Affairs; Ahmed Hussen, the Minister of International Development; and Mary Ng, Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development.

ALSO READ: "We will not be bullied" - Rwanda suspends dev't cooperation with Belgium

In the statement, Canada alleges the presence of the Rwanda Defence Force in the DR Congo and its support for the M23 and imposes sanctions.

"Canada cannot claim to welcome the efforts of regional actors in the peace process when it places the blame for all kinds of violations on Rwanda, and fails to hold the DRC Government accountable, emboldening it to escalate attacks against its own civilians," the Rwandan government statement reads.

It adds: "This includes the ongoing daily bombing and attacks on Banyamulenge villages in South Kivu by FARDC, FDLR and Wazalendo. Canada's silence on these grave human rights violations is wrong and shameful."

The Rwandan government also noted that it would be seeking clarification from the Canadian government on this position.

ALSO READ: EU official warns against suspending Rwanda minerals deal over DR Congo allegations

Besides alleging that the DRC conflict is "a result of Rwanda's actions", the Canadian ministers announced that the Canadian government decided to suspend the issuance of permits for the export of controlled goods and technologies to Rwanda, and to suspend new government-to-government business pursuits with Rwanda, as well as proactive support to private-sector business development activities, including trade missions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Canada is also to review its participation at international events hosted in Rwanda, as well as Rwandan proposals to host any future events, the statement reads.

To this, the Rwandan government responded that measures against it will not solve the conflict.

"Rwanda will continue to work with the region on the agreed African-led mediation process, while we safeguard our national security," Kigali concluded.