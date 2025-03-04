Tunisia: Head of State Stresses Need to Shorten Procedures and Find New Ways of Financing Projects

4 March 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, March 4 — President Kais Saïed met on Monday evening at Carthage Palace Minister of Employment and Vocational Training, Riadh Chaoued and Secretary of State to the Minister of Employment and Vocational Training in charge of communitarian companies, Hasna Jiballah.

During the meeting, the President of the Republic emphasised the need to streamline procedures and explore new ways to finance projects, particularly those proposed by young people, to establish this category of companies, according to a Presidency statement.

The Head of State pointed out that what is happening today is neither normal nor innocent, as a number of projects are being blocked for flimsy reasons or with the aim of blocking other projects, in addition to attempts to minimise and marginalise them.

President Kais Saied issued instructions to move forward, facilitate procedures, and confront all the desperate attempts mentioned, which are driven by regressive forces linked to known circles whose only goal is to monopolise national wealth.

He stressed that this wealth belongs to the Tunisian people, as stipulated in the Constitution, and that communitarian companies have the potential to transform all regions of the Republic into sources of wealth.

Tunisia is rich in all kinds of resources and blessings, and their benefits should be reaped by their creators while benefiting everyone.

