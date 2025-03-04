Kenya: Dentsu Debuts School of Influence to Empower Kenyan Creators

Nairobi — Dentsu has launched an initiative in Kenya aimed at empowering the next generation of digital content creators.

The School of Influence (DSOI), the first of its kind in the country, will provide aspiring creators with the skills and knowledge needed to navigate the evolving creator economy.

According to Dentsu, Kenya has seen a surge in digital content creation, with platforms like TikTok rapidly gaining popularity.

TikTok alone boasts over 10 million active users in Kenya, creating a fertile ground for influencers to build their personal brands and monetize their creativity.

As social media continues to reshape the media landscape, young Kenyans are increasingly turning to content creation as a viable career, leaving behind traditional 9-to-5 jobs.

The company maintains that its initiative will have far-reaching effects on how nano-influencers (social media users with between 1,000 and 10,000 followers) navigate relations with brands.

"This initiative not only opens doors to new opportunities but also connects them with the biggest brands in the country, ensuring their creativity reaches its fullest potential," said its Co-CEO Samantha Kipury.

"The future is bright, and it's being shaped by the amazing talent rising from Kenya."

The new program seeks to bridge this gap by offering a comprehensive, three-week training course designed to sharpen participants' skills and prepare them for success in the digital space.

The curriculum will cover a range of topics, from content production and audience engagement to understanding the business of influencer marketing.

The School of Influence will also provide mentorship from industry experts, including photographers, legal advisers, financial planners, and life coaches.

Graduates of the program will get a solid understanding of the responsibilities that come with being an influencer and the tools to build a sustainable career in the creator economy.

Top performers will have the opportunity to work with Dentsu and its partners, gaining further exposure and experience.

For the first cohort, Dentsu will onboard 300 students through strict selection criteria based on an array of factors such as brand safety techniques.

Applications for the program are open to Kenyan citizens over the age of 21, with a minimum qualification of KSCE or A-Level.