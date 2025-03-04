Africa: 'No Money, No Programs' - Funding the Future of Smiles in Africa

interview

Kigali, Rwanda — "We never said no. We just said, 'How?' What drove us, the most important thing that drove us, were the children. These were lives that we could change."

Over the past four decades, Operation Smile has provided free cleft surgery to hundreds of thousands of children.

The Operation Smile program provides free surgery and comprehensive care to children born with cleft lip and palate conditions. Through collaboration with local communities, governments, and healthcare institutions, the organization improves access to essential surgical care and strengthens healthcare systems. They also offer training programs.

Kathy Magee, co-founder, president, and CEO of Operation Smile, shared the inspiring story of how the global nonprofit began in the Philippines in 1982, where she and her husband, Dr. Bill Magee, provided life-changing cleft surgeries to 250-300 children. The mission of the organization is to help children in need around the world, which has led them to expand their outreach to Kenya and other regions, addressing the critical shortage of surgical providers anticipated in Africa by 2030. In Kenya alone, Operation Smile has provided care to approximately 9,000 patients since its inception.

Patients have received thousands of free surgeries.

The organization operates in Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Ghana, Egypt, Madagascar, Malawi, Morocco, Mozambique, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In an interview with allAfrica's Melody Chironda, Magee said there was an urgent need for 6 million more surgical providers in Africa by 2030. She pointed out the importance of corporate donors, medical providers, and policymakers in supporting their mission.

Can you tell us how you founded Operation Smile and what inspired you?

Operation Smile was founded by my husband and me. He has a background in pediatric plastic surgery, and I come from a pediatric nursing background. We were invited to the Philippines, which was our first time traveling out of the country. When we arrived in Naga City, we were faced with 250 to 300 children with cleft lips and cleft palates, surrounded by their families. Our team consisted of only 14 people - some surgeons, anesthesiologists, and nurses. We were overwhelmed and emotional, unsure how we could help so many children.

We decided to do what we could and committed to returning to complete the surgeries. On the plane ride back, we discussed how to expand our team and resources to address the overwhelming need. That's how Operation Smile began. After the Philippines, we were invited to other sites in the country and eventually to Kenya. We never said no; we always asked, "How?" What drove us was the children - their lives could be changed through our skills. A simple surgery could allow them to speak, eat, smile, have friends, and go to school. Every child mattered to us, and that's why we continued.

What are some of the challenges you've faced in delivering surgical care across Africa, and how did you address them?

One of the biggest challenges in Africa is the lack of surgical providers. By 2030, Africa will need six million more surgical providers. These providers need to be trained, mentored, and equipped with the necessary tools and supplies. When we first entered Africa, we were faced with this massive gap. To address it, we focused on training as a force multiplier. Training more providers is essential to meeting the surgical needs of the region.

What inspired the Pan-African Surgical Conference, and what were its primary objectives?

The inspiration behind the Pan-African Surgical Conference was the tremendous need for surgical care in Africa. We wanted to bring together providers, trainers, and stakeholders to collaborate on solutions. The primary objective was to address the shortage of trained surgical providers and to brainstorm ways to scale up training efforts. Passion and commitment are crucial, and the conference aimed to inspire and mobilize people to dedicate their time and skills to this cause.

What were the key outcomes or takeaways from the conference?

The conference was a much-needed gathering for collaboration. When we come together, we share ideas, creativity, and insights into the needs of the region. Face-to-face interaction is essential for brainstorming and building a force multiplier effect. The key takeaway was the importance of training and collaboration to address the surgical needs of Africa. We left with a stronger commitment to scaling up our efforts and working together to make a greater impact.

Operation Smile operates in over 30 countries. How does the organization adapt to unique healthcare challenges in each region?

Operation Smile has learned to respect and adapt to different cultures and needs. Every region operates differently, and we've learned that flexibility is key. For example, Americans often want to work quickly, but that's not always how things are done in other parts of the world. In Africa, we focus on understanding the specific needs of each country and working creatively to train providers and deliver care. Education is at the core of our approach, and we believe it's the most effective way to create lasting change.

What is your vision for Operation Smile's future in Africa?

Our vision for Operation Smile in Africa is to listen to the needs of the countries we work with and find ways to meet those needs. Funding is critical - no money means no programs. We rely on corporate partners, donors, and medical providers who generously give their time and resources. Moving forward, we aim to gather the necessary funding and resources to continue our work and expand our impact across Africa.

What message would you like to share with policymakers about the importance of supporting healthcare?

Policymakers play a crucial role in our work. They approve and support our initiatives, and we've found them to be very responsive during the Pan-African Conference. They understand the needs of their countries, but they need organizations like Operation Smile to help them move forward. Collaboration between governments, organizations, and advocates is essential for improving healthcare in Africa. This is very important for us in the future. We must work together.

How can someone get involved or contribute to Operation Smile's mission?

Operation Smile relies on a gathering of resources, skills, and people who are passionate about making a difference. If you're inspired by our work, you can contribute by donating, volunteering, or spreading awareness about our mission. We need people who are willing to commit their time, skills, and resources to help us provide life-changing surgeries to children and families in need.

Operation Smile doesn't just see the patient - we see the families. Families often walk for days, barefoot and in the rain, to bring their children to us. One Ethiopian father sold his cows - his livelihood - to bring his two children with cleft lips and palates to us. Our team told him, "No, you don't have to do that. We'll give you the money to buy back your cows, and we'll take care of your children."

This is the kind of collaboration we strive for. Families should not have to sacrifice everything to get their children the care they need. We're here not just for the children but for their families and the communities we serve. It's a life-changing experience for everyone involved.

Thank you so much for sharing your inspiring journey and the incredible work of Operation Smile.

Thank you. I appreciate the opportunity to share our story.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.