Africa: Oxfam Reaction to USAID Funding Cuts in DRC

28 February 2025
Oxfam International (Oxford)
press release

Commenting on news today that the US has confirmed the termination of USAID funding for multiple life-saving projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Oxfam Country Director Manenji Mangundu said:

"These USAID cuts will have an immediate and devastating impact on millions of the world's most vulnerable people who depend on humanitarian aid for survival.

"For the half a million people in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, already desperate for food, water and shelter due to the spiralling conflict, the impact will be immediate and life-threatening.

"USAID was the leading donor in DRC and most aid agencies here relied on its funding to provide life-saving assistance. Without it, agencies will be forced into having to make terrible triage decisions including who gets to live and who might needlessly die.

"The health of up to one million people could be at risk due to the impact of this decision on the work of humanitarian agencies in the DRC. We will be forced to cut vital clean water and sanitation services, increasing the risk of the spread of cholera, measles and mpox.

"Multiply this by all the humanitarian agencies dependent on USAID funding not only in DRC but around the world, and the impact of this decision will be catastrophic."

