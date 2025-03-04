Zimbabwe, Cuba Celebrate 45 Years of Excellence

4 March 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

Zimbabwe and Cuba celebrated 45 years of diplomatic ties yesterday at Heritage Village in

Liberation City, reaffirming their commitment to solidarity and shared values.

Cuban National Assembly president Esteban Lazo Hernandez led the delegation, while Hero of the Republic of Cuba Fernando Gonzalez emphasised Cuba's unwavering support for Zimbabwe.

"Our people walked together in the fight against colonialism, and today they march together in creating opportunities through mutual solidarity," he said.

He also praised Cuba's contributions to Zimbabwe's healthcare and education sectors, highlighting their medical brigades and the training of over 3 000 Zimbabwean teachers.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Deputy Minister Sheillah Chikomo acknowledged Cuba's role in Zimbabwe's liberation struggle and its continued support post-independence.

"These relations were forged when we were comrades in arms during our liberation struggle," she said.

The Deputy Minister said the ongoing collaborations in biotechnology and pharmaceutical production are key and called for stronger trade relations.

Deputy Minister Chikomo thanked Cuba for donating military artefacts to the Museum of African

Liberation and noted Zimbabwe's tribute to Fidel Castro by naming a Harare street in his honour.

Marking 45 years of friendship, Zimbabwe and Cuba pledged to deepen cooperation and stand united in international forums against external pressures.

Both nations condemned Western sanctions, with Cuba denouncing its re-listing as a US sponsor of terrorism.

