Namibia Mourns Football's 'Exemplary Gentleman'

The nation has lost one of its most "committed and genuine" sport administrators following the death of Namibia Football Association (NFA) secretary general Charles Siyauya on Monday.

This was shared by Namibia Sports Commission chief administrator Freddy Mwiya, who was due to meet with Siyauya (49) later the same day.

Siyauya was appointed to head the NFA secretariat for five years on 12 April 2024, becoming the first official from the Zambezi region to serve at that level.

"It is very sad because he was one of our best sports administrators. We lost an administrator who was committed and genuine in successfully fulfilling his role. He was a fair and exemplary gentleman," said Mwiya.

"This is a man who really wanted to make a difference in our football. He was not interested in football politics and picking sides. He really wanted to see our football prosper."

Siyauya was admitted to hospital on Sunday, following a meeting with officials from the Council of Southern African Football Associations (Cosafa).

He was expected to lead the Cosafa officials to two more meetings at the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service, as well as the sport commission yesterday.

Siyauya was a valuable and dependable member of the national football governing body, said Cassius Moetie, who will assume the position of interim secretary general.

"The NFA regrets the untimely passing of its general secretary, the late Charles Sijabonga Siyauya who passed away today, 3 March 2025 in a Windhoek hospital," Moetie said. He added that the commitment and passion Siyauya brought to the football fraternity will be sorely missed.

"May his soul rest in eternal peace," said Moetie.

In-tandem with the NFA executive council, Siyauya was tasked with ensuring the growth and development of Namibian football, said NFA president Robert Shimooshili.

"From the time of his appointment until his untimely passing, the late Charles Siyauya played a pivotal role in discharging the roll-out of the strategic initiatives of the executive council set for the NFA with the day-to-day administrative and operational support and assistance rendered by his management team and staff," said Shimooshili.

Affectionately known as Bana Ndozi, Siyauya is survived by a son and three daughters.

"The NFA would like to convey its sincere condolences to the children, the Siyauya family and the football family in Namibia and internationally," said Shimooshili.