Kenya: Aga Khan University Hospital Wins $100,000 Grant for Breast Cancer Study

Nairobi — The Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi (AKUHN) has secured a $100,000 grant from AstraZeneca to study the impact of nurse navigators in early breast cancer care.

The one-year 'Powering Breast Cancer Progress' study will compare patient outcomes between those who receive navigation support and those who do not, focusing on early diagnosis, treatment adherence, and completion of care. Nurse navigators are specialized nurses who guide patients through diagnosis and treatment.

Dr. Angela Waweru, Lead Researcher and Consultant Radiation Oncologist at AKUHN, emphasized the critical role of patient navigation in cancer care.

"A nurse navigator helps newly diagnosed patients understand their condition, treatment options, and what to expect. They also coordinate care, reduce delays, and ease the emotional burden--helping patients focus on healing," said Dr. Waweru.

The study aims to generate local data advocating for greater investment in early diagnosis and patient navigation in Kenya, where late-stage breast cancer diagnoses remain a challenge.

"This research will enhance patient support, ensure timely treatment, and improve overall cancer care," Dr. Waweru added.

Breast cancer remains the most common cancer among women worldwide, with many cases diagnosed too late due to healthcare disparities.

Women are encouraged to conduct monthly self-exams and follow screening guidelines, with those between 40 and 55 years undergoing annual mammograms and those 55-74 years biennial mammograms.

The AstraZeneca-funded study is being conducted in six countries: Kenya, the United States, Nigeria, Argentina, Italy, and El Salvador. Findings will help expand the nurse navigation model to other cancers, improving cancer care across regions.

Aga Khan University remains committed to advancing research, shaping public policy, and developing homegrown solutions for healthcare challenges in the communities it serves.