Uganda: Women Leaders Unite to Address Funding Challenges and Discrimination

Women leaders from across Uganda gathered at Parliament in Kampala on Monday for the second sitting of the Women's Parliament, where they discussed key challenges affecting rural women and proposed solutions to advance gender equality and economic empowerment.

The meeting brought together District Women Chairpersons and female district youth councillors, who elected Farida Kibowa as Speaker for the day.

One of the major concerns raised was the difficulty rural women face in accessing funds under the government's Grow Program.

Many leaders cited cumbersome procedures as a significant barrier preventing women from benefiting from the initiative.

"We urge the government to simplify the procedures for accessing funds under the Grow Program," one of the leaders said. "Rural women should not be left behind in economic empowerment."

The discussion also highlighted discrimination among women leaders, with some expressing frustration over their political careers being undermined by their colleagues.

"Discrimination within our own ranks is a major challenge," another leader noted. "We need to support each other and promote gender equality at all levels."

Concerns were also raised about the criteria for accessing State House scholarships, with leaders questioning why only those with connections to the presidency seemed to benefit.

"We want to know why needy children are being left out of these scholarships," a participant said. "The government should ensure these opportunities are available to all, regardless of their background."

The resolutions from the meeting will be presented to President Yoweri Museveni during the International Women's Day celebrations in Kyankwanzi.

Women leaders remain hopeful that their concerns will be addressed, paving the way for greater gender equality and economic opportunities for rural women in Uganda.