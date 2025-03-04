Liberia to Host Historic Regional Public Service Leadership Conference

Monrovia — Liberia will host regional public service leadership conference from March 4th to 7th at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Monrovia.

The event will bring together leaders and stakeholders from six African countries, including Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Sierra Leone, and Liberia.

The conference aims to strengthen public service institutions and improve the human health workforce in the region.

Key topics will include data-driven policymaking, merit-based recruitment, and building resilient institutions.

Josiah Joekai, Director General of the Civil Service Agency (CSA), emphasized the conference's role in fostering innovation and collaboration. He stated that the event would provide a platform to share best practices and develop new solutions for public service challenges.

"These discussions are important for addressing challenges faced by public services in West and Central Africa, such as limited resources and outdated infrastructure.

During the conference, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) will be signed between Liberia, the Ministry of Health, and Head Park to formalize their partnership for public service reform and health workforce development.

The event is also part of Liberia's effort to support the African Union's 2063 agenda and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. It aims to strengthen public service across the region and promote sustainable development.