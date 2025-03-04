Liberia: Morlu Criticizes Koon's $20 Million Healthcare Pledge As Politically Motivated

Monrovia — Mulbah Morlu, chairman of Solidarity for Trust for a New Day (STAND), has sharply criticized the Speaker of the Majority Bloc Richard Koon's recent pledge to allocate $20 million in the 2026 budget for the improvement of the John F. Kennedy Medical Center (JFK).

Morlu has labeled the pledge a deceptive, politically motivated move designed to secure Koon's legitimacy amid ongoing political controversies surrounding his position.

Morlu, who has been vocal in his opposition to Koon, argues that the pledge is an attempt to distract the public from Koon's questionable position and the governance challenges Liberia is facing.

"This is not leadership; it is a brazen attempt to deceive the public," Morlu said. "You cannot buy legitimacy with promises of unattainable funds, especially when they come from someone who has no legal right to hold office."

Morlu further argued that the solution to Liberia's healthcare crisis requires a comprehensive approach, not political maneuvering aimed at maintaining power. He pointed to Koon's controversial position, especially following the Supreme Court's decision that raised questions about the legality of his leadership.

Morlu also expressed concerns over the relationship between Koon and President Joseph Boakai, suggesting that the current administration's disregard for legal processes has fueled doubts about the legitimacy of those in power.

He believes this lack of accountability has exacerbated the country's political and healthcare challenges.

"The people are not fooled by Koon's empty promises," he said. "No matter how many bodyguards he has or how many suits he wears, he cannot buy the legitimacy he desperately craves."

Morlu dismissed Koon's $20 million healthcare pledge as insufficient and politically motivated, arguing it would not sway those who view Koon's leadership as illegitimate. "The real work to address Liberia's healthcare crisis lies in genuine leadership that prioritizes the needs of the people over political maneuvering," he added.

Morlu expressed hope for a true revival of Liberia's healthcare system, supported by resources allocated with genuine concern for the welfare of the people. However, he maintains that this can only be achieved with true, accountable leadership -- a standard he believes Koon is unlikely to meet.

"History will remember when the people rise up to reclaim their House and demand change," said Morlu. "No amount of promises or political maneuvering will stop them from securing a better future for Liberia."