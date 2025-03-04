Liberia: Rep. Taa Wongbe Defends Development Efforts, Calls for National Leadership Reform

Monrovia — Representative Taa Wongbe of District 9, Nimba County, has reaffirmed his commitment to infrastructure development, economic empowerment, and good governance, addressing key national concerns during a recent appearance on OK FM with Julius Jeh.

Known for his hands-on leadership style, Wongbe discussed his personal and professional journey, the challenges facing District 9, his ongoing development projects, the controversy surrounding a market stall, Liberia's political instability, and his decision not to contest the upcoming senatorial by-elections.

A Journey of Hustle & Impact

Reflecting on his background, Wongbe shared how his experiences--once living as a refugee and later becoming a successful entrepreneur with businesses across Africa and the U.S.--shaped his leadership philosophy.

"My journey has never been easy, but it shaped my commitment to impact," he said. "Politics is not about power--it's about delivering results."

After losing the 2020 senatorial election, he remained active in community development, supporting farming initiatives and social programs before securing his seat as a Representative.

District #9: A Land of Resources, A Land of Struggles

Speaker to FrontPage Africa, Wongbe painted a stark picture of District 9, highlighting its potential but also its chronic underdevelopment. Key issues include poor roads that make transportation difficult, lack of schools, hospitals, and bridges, limiting access to essential services and no support from the national government, leaving communities struggling.

"When I took office, my people didn't ask for speeches--they asked for roads, schools, and healthcare," he stated.

'Delivering Action, Not Words'

Despite these challenges, Wongbe has spearheaded major development projects, many of which have been personally funded.

Key accomplishments so far include financial Assistance: Over L$2 million in micro-loans given to market women; education: a new school under construction in Volai, with two others underway, healthcare: clinic renovations in Zwa Town and an 80% completed new clinic in Menla.

Infrastructure: Ongoing bridge construction, farm-to-market roads, and a guesthouse in Ganwea.

"Real leadership is about delivering solutions, not waiting for government approval," he emphasized.

The 'Controversial' Market Stall: A Response to Real Needs

A market stall built for village women sparked debate, with critics questioning its priority. Wongbe defended the project, saying it was a direct response to their struggles.

"I met these women selling in the rain. They asked for help, and I acted," he explained.

The project, part of a broader marketplace development plan, includes a warehouse for storage, restrooms for sanitation and electricity for nighttime use. Additionally, the women received micro-loans to expand their businesses.

"This was not a political stunt--it was about dignity and empowerment," Wongbe stressed.

Wongbe Declines Senatorial Bid

Amid speculation about his candidacy in the upcoming senatorial by-elections, Wongbe confirmed he will not run, citing concerns over Liberia's fragile economy.

"I will not contribute to a process that drains resources without real impact," he declared.

He also refused rising crime and drug trafficking, political instability and corruption, failing healthcare system and high infant mortality, unemployment and economic stagnation. He urged the government to prioritize national development over political bickering.

"Our people don't need infighting--they need solutions," he emphasized.

The Road Ahead: Focus on Development Over Politics

Despite political challenges, Wongbe remains focused on his 16 upcoming projects, which include more schools, hospitals, and market halls including an administrative building and town hall and infrastructure expansion to remote areas.

He called on the national government to collaborate with development-driven leaders instead of engaging in political distractions.

"Liberia is at a crossroads," he concluded. "We can keep playing politics or start fixing this country. I know which side I'm on."