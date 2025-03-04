Liberia: Majority Bloc Speaker Koon Proposes U.S.$20 Million Budget Increase for JFK

Monrovia — Majority Bloc Speaker Richard Koon has proposed a $20 million increase in the 2026 budget for the John F. Kennedy (JFK) Medical Center, Liberia's largest referral hospital.

The proposal is part of the House's support for improving healthcare infrastructure and transforming JFK into a state-of-the-art medical facility.

On Monday, the Majority Bloc Speaker Koon paid a courtesy visit to JFK's management and toured the hospital to gather firsthand information about areas needing improvement. The visit is part of his legislative agenda aimed at improving government infrastructure, beginning with Liberia's leading hospital.

Koon stated that the proposed budget increase would fund major renovations, staff salary increases, and expand the hospital's capacity to accommodate more patients, ultimately reducing the need for medical travel abroad.

"The state of JFK is unacceptable for a country like Liberia. We cannot continue to send our people abroad for treatment when we have the capacity to improve our own medical system," Speaker Koon said.

He emphasized that it is the government's responsibility to deliver quality healthcare, asserting, "We need to make sure that JFK is fully equipped and operational to cater to our citizens. Investing in our healthcare system is not a choice; it is a necessity. Our people deserve better."

The Fiscal Year 2025 budget, currently set at $880.7 million, prioritizes infrastructure, with US$98 million allocated for public sector projects. Last year, JFK received US$7.1 million for upgrades, but the new proposal by Speaker Koon represents a significant funding increase.

Dr. Linda Birch, CEO of JFK, highlighted several critical challenges facing the hospital, including electricity shortages, inadequate staffing, medical supply shortages, and outdated infrastructure. She called for urgent government intervention.

"We are doing the best we can to provide services to our citizens, but we need more support," Dr. Birch stressed.