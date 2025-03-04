Ghana: Collective Support Needed to Build Resilient Economy

It appears anytime there is a change in government in the country, the administration taking over accuses the predecessors of causing economic woes, and suggest ways by which the problems can be resolved.

Thus, it was not surprising that when he assumed the reins of the country this year, President John Dramani Mahama said the country's economy was in the straits and announced a National Economic Dialogue, scheduled for March 3 and 4, 2025 in Accra.

Yesterday, the Dialogue took off at the Accra International Conference Centre on the theme "Resetting Ghana: Building the Economy We Want Together."

The theme speaks volumes of the need for every Ghanaian to get on board in building an economy that is supportive of every citizen.

What is worrying is when the minority or the party or parties in opposition always counter what the government says.

This kind of attitude must be looked at because at the end of the day, the conclusion most people come to is that politicians are seeking their interest and, for that matter, that of their parties.

And this appears to be the truth because for all these years, politics in the country has been more profitable than industry, a situation that feeds the desire of politicians to perpetuate their stay in power no matter the economic situation of the country.

What is sad about it is that no politician is ready to admit their role in running the country into economic chaos.

Even though the current political catchphrase "Resetting Ghana" is the brainchild of President Mahama, The Ghanaian Times thinks it should prompt politicians in particular and the generality of Ghanaians to accept to change negative attitudes in the interest of the country.

This is why we think the theme for the Dialogue started yesterday and ending today, "Resetting Ghana: Building the Economy We Want Together", must be upheld by all.

The Dialogue is being attended by government officials, policy makers, business leaders, Members of Parliament, members of the diplomatic corps, development partners, representatives of banking, finance and insurance organisations, civil society organisations, academic and research experts, women and youth group representatives, the clergy, traditional leaders, community representatives, and grass-roots Ghanaian citizens, to discuss measures to foster inclusive economic growth and national development.

This attendance reflects the presence of people from all walks of life and the message is that it is everyone's responsibility to help build the country.

The truth is that not all the citizens can even understand the nuances of building a resilient economy or nation, yet they can feel the impact of a good or poor economy, depending on the circumstances prevailing at any time.

The Ghanaian Times believes the technical aspect of building the economy will be handled by the experts in those areas but it would take the collective support of all Ghanaians to see the expected results of the proposals or recommendations to be proffered at the end of the National Economic Dialogue today.

It is good news that President Mahama has assured the country he has the political will to see through all the reforms that would be proposed at the end of the Dialogue and he would certainly be held accountable for his word.