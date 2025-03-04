South Africa: Governance Cluster Media Briefing - Remarks By the Chairperson of the Pc On Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Hon. Teliswa Mgweba

press release

*Find the audio of Ms Teliswa Mgweba's remarks here.

Monday, 3 March 2025

1. Introduction

The Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Portfolio Committee oversees the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Statistics South Africa, and Brand SA. It also performs some work related to the disbanded Department of Public Enterprises. The mandate of the committee with regard to law-making, oversight and public participation is informed by the identified priorities of the government. The portfolio-specific mandate of our committee is to oversee the achievement of the country's developmental goals as outlined in the National Development Plan.

The following are some of the key highlights and priorities for the committee regarding the department and entities that we have oversight over.

2. Key highlights

2.1 Department of Planning Monitoring and Evaluation

The Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation is mandated to ensure overall planning and alignment for the whole of government. During the State of the Nation Address on 6 February, the President confirmed the adoption of the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP). DPME, as the custodian of the country's planning system, has developed the Medium-Term Development Plan for the current administration. The MTDP sets out the government programme of action for the next five years and is aligned with the national priorities of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Important to note the next five years also mean reaching the stated timeline for achieving the goals of the National Development Plan by the year 2030. The DPME is also mandated to facilitate the implementation of the National Development Plan: A Vision for 2030. One of the main purposes of the MTDP is to outline the priorities, interventions, and programmes of the National Development Plan to be implemented over a certain period of five years.

Considering the time left before we reach the year 2030, this compels the committee to intensify oversight efforts towards accelerated implementation of the MTDP interventions and programmes.

At the beginning of the 7th administration, the President announced that the Department of Public Enterprises would cease to exist and that its responsibilities would be transferred to the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation. In August 2024, the President further moved the responsibilities of shareholder oversight of state-owned companies (SOCs) to the different policy departments.

The Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation has been tasked with developing the National State Enterprises Bill which will oversee strategic SOCs. This will pave the way for the State Asset Management SOC (SAMSOC). Parliament has received submissions on the Bill and will interact with broad stakeholders to conclude the process of enacting the Bill.

2.2 Statistics South Africa

Statistics South Africa is a national government department accountable to the Minister in the Presidency: Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation. Statistics South Africa is mandated to advance the production, dissemination, use, and coordination of official and other statistics to assist organs of state, businesses, and other organisations in public planning, monitoring, and decision-making.

Since the beginning of the 7th Administration, StatsSA has produced various statistical data, including census results and the Income and Expenditure Survey, and it is producing the Poverty Index. The committee welcomes the data and information produced by the Stats SA, which is key for the core functions of government.

In addition to being responsible for producing official statistics, the StatsSA has coordinated the reporting process on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Sustainable Development Goals are a set of global goals that countries, including South Africa, are committed to achieving by the year 2030. This is an international statistical reporting obligation for the StatsSA to produce SDG Country Reports for South Africa, presenting an overall picture of progress towards achieving the SDGs.

The committee has noted the challenge related to key personnel in critical roles, such as statisticians and data scientists, leaving the organisation for better opportunities elsewhere. While understanding that it is human nature to seek career growth and advancement, adequate resourcing of the StatsSA would enable this organisation to retain and attract critical skills. The committee will continue to provide guidance and support to Stats SA while advocating for improvement in the organisational environment, including the allocation of adequate resources. This will ensure that StatsSA is able to offer competitive salaries and benefits and provide better opportunities for career growth and advancement within the organisation.

2.3 Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa (BSA) was established as a trust in 2002 and gazetted as a schedule 3A public entity in accordance with the PFMA No.1 of 1999. Its purpose is to develop and implement a proactive and coordinated international marketing and communications strategy for South Africa, to contribute to job creation and poverty reduction, and to attract inward investment, trade, and tourism.

BSA aims to indirectly contribute to economic growth, job creation, poverty alleviation and social cohesion by encouraging local and foreign investment, tourism, and trade by promoting the Nation Brand. BSA develops and implements a proactive and coordinated international marketing and communications strategy for South Africa to contribute to job creation and poverty reduction, as well as to attract inward investment, trade, and tourism.

3. Committee Priorities

The committee will continue to provide oversight on government priorities in line with the Medium-Term Development Plan. This will be done through oversight over the whole government planning framework and oversight over the implementation of the identified targets and interventions. The committee is also at the forefront of ensuring that the budget allocation is in line with the priorities contextualised in the MTDP.

It is a priority for the committee to get a briefing from DPME about the MTDP to see how this administration's three priorities are set to be achieved. The committee will then ensure that these priorities are translated and find expression in departments' strategic and annual plans for implementation in a coherent, coordinated, and effective manner. So, the committee's work will involve oversight over implementing the MTDP.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Considering that the year 2030 is five years away, we need to know the progress in relation to the implementation of the NDP. As the committee, we plan to request a briefing from DPME about the 30-year review report. The report is titled "Towards a 30-year review of South Africa's democracy (1994-2024)". This will give the committee an insight into progress towards achieving developmental goals.

The committee will also ensure a briefing by StatsSA on the latest South Africa SDG Report (2023) to ascertain whether there is consensus between the DPME review reports and the country reports in achieving set developmental goals.

The National State Enterprises Bill is being developed, and the committee will encourage public participation to enhance legislative-making processes.

4. Conclusion

The committee plays a critical role in ensuring the alignment of government planning and evaluation efforts with national priorities. Its focus on oversight, legislative support, and stakeholder engagement is essential to promoting a coherent and coordinated approach to service delivery, performance monitoring, and national development. Moving forward, the committee will remain vigilant in ensuring that the priorities outlined in the MTDP are effectively implemented and that the necessary resources and support are provided to all entities.