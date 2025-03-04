Liberia: Koon Proposes U.S.$20m to Transform JFK Medical Center

Editor's Note: As an editorial decision, The Liberian Investigator will refer to Hon. Richard Koon as Speaker of the Majority Bloc and Hon. Fonati Koffa as the embattled Speaker, pending the Supreme Court's ruling on the Bill of Information.

MONROVIA - Liberia's largest referral hospital, the John F. Kennedy Medical Center (JFKMC), is in crisis. Medical waste disposal is dysfunctional, equipment is outdated, and the hospital's kitchen has been reduced to using coal pots. In an intervention, Majority Bloc Speaker of the House of Representatives, Richard Nagbe Koon, has proposed allocating up to $20 million in the National Budget to transform JFK into a modern medical facility.

Beyond his long-term vision, Koon has taken immediate action to address the hospital's most pressing issues, ordering the renovation of its broken-down incinerator. JFK currently spends approximately US$6,000 per month to dispose of medical waste due to the incinerator's poor condition. To cut these costs and improve waste management, Koon has pledged personal funding of nearly $20,000 to complete the repairs within three months.

A Call for Urgent Healthcare Investment

During his March 3, 2025, tour of JFK, Koon expressed alarm over the hospital's state of disrepair and stressed the need for modernization to reduce Liberia's dependency on foreign medical treatment.

"One of the areas that need urgent attention is the incinerator, where medical waste is disposed," he said. "I have decided to take immediate action by ordering the necessary materials to renovate it. This will help JFK cut costs and improve its waste management system."

He also identified broader infrastructural deficiencies, including shortages of essential medical equipment and logistical constraints, which he argued were crippling healthcare services at JFK. He pledged to push for a budgetary allocation of US$15 million to US$20 million to overhaul the hospital's infrastructure.

Conversations with International Surgeons

During his visit, Rep. Koon engaged with international surgeons stationed at JFK, who raised concerns about the lack of essential medical supplies, outdated equipment, and operational inefficiencies.

"The surgeons are working really hard, but with very limited resources," one international team leader told Koon, noting that despite their commitment, the absence of critical medical tools significantly hampers their work.

He reaffirmed the Legislature's commitment to addressing these concerns by ensuring the necessary logistics and essential supplies are made available to support JFK's medical teams.

A Strategic Budgetary Shift Toward Healthcare

The proposed budget increase for JFK comes at a critical time. President Joseph Boakai's Fiscal Year 2025 Draft National Budget stands at $880.7 million, reflecting a 15.3% increase from the 2024 Recast Budget of $738.9 million. While infrastructure development remains a priority under the ARREST-Specific Public Sector Investment Program (PSIP), Speaker Koon is pushing for a stronger focus on healthcare.

JFK received $7.1 million last fiscal year for facility upgrades, equipment, and staff recruitment. However, Koon's proposal signals a decisive shift toward long-term healthcare infrastructure investment.

"My focus is on infrastructure development rather than just increasing salaries," Speaker Koon explained. "If we can build a modern hospital with the right equipment, it will significantly improve service delivery and reduce the need for our citizens to seek medical treatment abroad."

JFK CEO Dr. Linda Birch Sounds Alarm on Hospital's Challenges

Dr. Linda Birch, Chief Executive Officer of JFK, echoed Koon's concerns, painting a grim picture of the hospital's challenges. She revealed that JFK's kitchen, primarily used by patients' relatives, has deteriorated to the point where families are forced to cook using coal pots.

"We are doing the best we can to provide services to our citizens, but we need more support," Dr. Birch said. She stressed urgent needs, including modern hospital beds, transportation for health workers, and increased salaries for staff.

"It's not just about the kitchen--our hospital is struggling with inadequate staffing, a shortage of medical equipment, and deteriorating facilities. We urgently need intervention," she emphasized.

If approved, the proposed budget increase for JFK will facilitate critical upgrades, improve waste management, strengthen surgical capabilities, and ensure that Liberians receive quality healthcare at home, rather than seeking treatment abroad.