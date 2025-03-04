Liberia to Host First Regional Public Service Conference On Health Workforce Governance

Monrovia — Liberia is set to host the first-ever Regional Public Service Leadership Conference on Health Workforce Development, organized through the Civil Service Agency (CSA).

The announcement was officially made on Monday, March 3, 2025, at a press conference by CSA Director-General Josiah F. Joakai, Jr. at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.

The conference, scheduled for March 4-7, 2025, will be held under the theme: "Advancing Human Health Workforce through Public Service Excellence: Building Resilient and Innovative Institutions for Sustainable Development."

A Landmark Initiative for Regional Governance

Mr. Joakai stated that the CSA is fully prepared to lead this groundbreaking initiative with support from the Health Development Partnership for Africa and the Caribbean (HeDPAC).

He disclosed that the event, which will cost US$50,000, has undergone all requisite procurement processes to ensure transparency and accountability.

The primary goal of the conference is to enhance regional public service governance across six participating nations:

Burkina Faso

Central African Republic

Guinea

Côte d'Ivoire

Liberia

Sierra Leone

"Recognizing the interconnected challenges faced by public institutions in these countries, this Regional Public Service Leadership Conference will serve as a dynamic platform to foster collaboration, build capacity, and address critical governance gaps," Joakai stated.

Strengthening Institutional Effectiveness and Accountability

The CSA Director-General emphasized that the conference is designed to improve institutional effectiveness, transparency, and accountability.

He noted that public sector organizations must be equipped with the necessary tools to adapt to an evolving global landscape.

Joakai stressed that the initiative aligns with global frameworks, particularly the International Civil Service Commission (ICSC) and HeDPAC.

"The ICSC's emphasis on merit-based recruitment, efficient service delivery, and accountability will provide a strong foundation for discussions on governance reforms," he explained.

He also noted that HeDPAC's expertise in data-driven policymaking and health workforce development would be instrumental in addressing gaps in public health systems--an essential pillar of sustainable governance.

Furthermore, he emphasized that the conference aligns with the African Union's Agenda 2063, which promotes regional integration, institutional resilience, and sustainable governance.

Additionally, he underscored the relevance of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those focused on reducing inequalities and strengthening inclusive governance systems.

"By harmonizing policies and fostering cross-border cooperation, the conference will lay the groundwork for sustained regional growth and stability," he stressed.

Developing a Public Service Leadership Framework

One of the key outcomes of the conference will be the establishment of a Public Service Leadership Framework tailored to the specific needs of the participating countries.

"This framework will provide a structured approach to institutional strengthening, emphasizing innovation, capacity building, and partnerships," Joakai stated.

He highlighted that the conference will also promote equitable development, ensuring that public services are accessible to all citizens regardless of gender, economic background, or geographic location.

"I believe this partnership is one that Africa should embrace--looking within to address our challenges related to governance, resources, and capacity building rather than relying entirely on the international community," he asserted.

He also emphasized that the initiative will not cost the Liberian government any funds, adding that hosting the event brings national pride to Liberia.

"I initiated the idea of establishing a regional framework to strengthen public service, and these countries embraced it. Today, Liberia is proudly hosting it," Joakai said.

A Commitment to Collaboration and Sustainability

At the close of the conference, participating nations will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalize the Public Service Leadership Framework.

Joakai urged government ministries, agencies, and commissions to develop innovative ideas and explore external funding sources to support major initiatives rather than relying solely on national budget allocations, which are often constrained by competing priorities.

He also commended the Inter-Ministerial Coordination Committee for its collective support in organizing the event.

Additionally, he praised the Liberia National Police (LNP) for committing to providing transportation for local and international guests arriving at and departing from Roberts International Airport (RIA).

Key Stakeholders Pledge Support

During the press conference, representatives from key government institutions reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the event's success.

A representative speaking on behalf of Foreign Affairs Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti commended Joakai for his leadership in organizing the conference and assured that the ministry would provide protocol officers throughout the event.

The conference management team also expressed appreciation for being recognized as key participants, confirming that all necessary arrangements have been made to receive international guests.

A representative of the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) described the conference as a long-awaited initiative, highlighting the agency's commitment to ensuring smooth immigration services for attendees.

"The LIS is fully committed to delivering professional and efficient services throughout the event," the representative stated.

Liberia's Leadership in Regional Governance

As Liberia prepares to host this landmark event, the Regional Public Service Leadership Conference on Health Workforce Development is expected to:

Enhance governance and institutional effectiveness

Strengthen regional partnerships and collaboration

Advance health workforce development

Lay the foundation for long-term governance reforms in Africa

Successfully hosting this event reinforces Liberia's leadership role in regional public service reforms and underscores its commitment to promoting sustainable governance in Africa.