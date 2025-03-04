Ethiopia: Ambush On Sesame-Laden Trucks in Amhara Region Leaves One Dead, Several Vehicles Destroyed

Addis Abeba — An attack on heavy trucks transporting sesame from Gondar to Bahir Dar, in the crisis-hit Amhara regional state, late last week resulted in the death of one driver and the burning of more than six vehicles, residents told Addis Standard.

A resident, who requested anonymity for security reasons, stated that the attack occurred around 3:00 AM on Friday, 28 February, 2025. The incident targeted heavy trucks carrying sesame from Gondar to Bahir Dar in the Amhara region, specifically in an area known as Tara Gedam.

"This area is a frequent transit route," the resident explained. "Sesame products transported from Metema and Humera for export pass through Tara Gedam on their way to Djibouti."

The resident also noted that vehicle movement in the area has been more restricted than usual in recent months due to frequent clashes.

"The sesame-laden trucks, which were traveling last Friday under military escort, were caught in the crossfire between government security forces and Fano militants," he recalled. "Several heavy trucks were set on fire during the incident."

Additionally, the resident confirmed that one driver was killed in the attack and several others were injured, though the source did not specify the exact number or the hospitals where the injured were receiving treatment.

Another resident who spoke with Addis Standard also confirmed the attack.

"It happened on Friday. The trucks carrying sesame were the ones that were set on fire," the resident stated.

He further specified that the incident took place at Tara Gedam, a location in the South Gondar Zone near Addis Zemen town, which lies between Bahir Dar and Gondar.

The resident emphasized that frequent clashes between government security forces and Fano militants in the area have resulted in significant damage to both lives and property.

"Many trucks were burned. A single truck carries at least 400 quintals of sesame. Currently, one quintal of sesame is being sold for around 10,000 birr. When you consider the scale of destruction, the financial losses amount to millions," he explained.

The resident further stated that more than six heavy trucks were burned in the attack.

In a press briefing on 03 March, Desalegn Tassew, head of the Amhara Peace and Security Bureau, also confirmed the attack, stating that private vehicles transporting sesame intended for export were set on fire by what he described as "extremists" in the Tara Gedam area of the South Gondar Zone.

Desalegn explained that the trucks were traveling from Gondar toward Bahir Dar when they were attacked. According to him, over 15 vehicles were present at the scene, and six of them, along with their cargo, were completely destroyed by fire. However, he noted that the national defense forces arrived promptly and were able to prevent further damage to the remaining property.

"It is heartbreaking to see a citizen deliberately burning their own and their fellow citizens' property. The arson attack carried out last week reveals the malicious intent of the group responsible," he stated.

Furthermore, Desalegn mentioned that an investigation is underway to track down and apprehend those involved in the attack.

Addis Standard has consistently reported on the ongoing confrontations between government forces and Fano militants, which continue to result in civilian casualties within the Amhara region.

The region has faced multiple crises, including a daunting economic crisis, since August 2023 when the region became the epicenter of a militarized conflict involving government forces and the various factions of the Fano armed groups that swept large parts of the regional state.

Since then numerous social and economic institutions were destroyed due to the conflict, resulting in the loss of property valued at over 15 billion birr.

LAst week regional authorities said they were seeking $10 billion in funding to recover from the devastating impact of the conflict.

Several reports from Addis Standard have highlighted the worsening humanitarian conditions with mass killings , displacements, food shortages, and disruptions to essential services. The region remains one of Ethiopia's most affected by internal strife, further complicating efforts to deliver aid and rebuild vital infrastructure.

In Janurary this year Addis Standard reported on the widespread extrajudicial killings, including pregnant women and children in the region by government security forces. At least eight civilians were killed in the South Gondar Zone, Libo Kemkem district, Agid kebele - following confrontations between government forces and Fano militias.