Ethiopia: Somali Federalist Party Calls for Accountability, Cites 'Widespread Corruption', Unfinished Projects in Somali Region

4 March 2025
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

The Somali Federalist Party has called for accountability in the Somali region, citing "widespread corruption" and governance failures that have left infrastructure projects unfinished, basic services inaccessible, and the cost of living soaring.

In a statement reviewed by Addis Standard, the party said that "large sums allocated for development initiatives are either misused or left unaccounted for," involving officials at multiple levels, from "bureau heads and finance officers to high-ranking leaders." It alleged that public funds have been lost through "non-competitive contract awards, inflated costs, and outright embezzlement," making accountability difficult to enforce.

The party pointed to several stalled projects, stating that despite a 520-million-birr allocation for a water project in Kebri Dehar, the project "remains unimplemented." It claimed that funds for the Jigjiga city administration building are "unaccounted for" and that the 1.36-billion-birr second phase of Jigjiga's water supply project, planned between 2017 and 2025, has yet to be completed, forcing residents to rely on vendors selling water for up to 150 birr per barrel.

The party further alleged that contractors received "full payment" for gravel roads in Shinile, Korahe, and Jarar zones, but the roads remain either "partially constructed or entirely unbuilt." It also stated that a bridge project in Qubi district was abandoned despite payments being made, leading to its destruction by flooding. "The local community has since been forced to rebuild the bridge through personal contributions," the statement added.

The party also pointed to widespread land mismanagement in Jigjiga, the capital of the Somali region, where public land designated for hospitals, schools, and government offices has allegedly been "illegally acquired and privatized."

The party warned that without decisive action, corruption will continue to "undermine governance and development" in the region, calling on authorities to ensure accountability for financial mismanagement and incomplete projects.

