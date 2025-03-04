Somalia: UN Security Council Extends Sanctions Against Al-Shabaab

New York — The United Nations Security Council has officially extended the authorization for member states to stop any ships from exporting weapons or charcoal illegally from Somalia, a sanction that will remain in effect until December 13, 2025.

The Council also renewed the mandate of the Expert Panel supporting the sanctions against Al-Shabaab, which will now run until January 13, 2026.

Resolution 2776 (2025), unanimously adopted by all 15 Security Council members, stipulates that "all states must take necessary measures to prevent Al-Shabaab and other groups threatening peace and security in Somalia from obtaining weapons and ammunition."

Additionally, the Council has clarified that these sanctions will not affect the transfer of military equipment to the Somali National Army, the National Intelligence and Security Agency, the Somali Police Force, or the Somali Correctional Service.

Following the vote, representatives from several countries expressed their support for the decision. The representative of Guyana, speaking on behalf of Algeria, Sierra Leone, and Somalia, emphasized the importance of the Security Council's decision in the fight against Al-Shabaab.

However, they also called for an assessment of the impact of the sanctions to ensure that they align with efforts to undermine Al-Shabaab's capabilities.

The decision to direct the UN Secretary-General to review the arms embargo and report back to the Security Council on this matter by November 1, 2025, was also welcomed.

Representatives encouraged the Security Council to continue its support and prioritize the efforts shown by the Somali government during the upcoming assessment.