South Africa: Minister Saddened By Deaths of KZN Labour Activation Programme Beneficiaries

Employment and Labour Minister, Nomakhosazana Meth, has expressed shock and sadness at the tragic passing of three young beneficiaries of the Labour Activation Programme (LAP) in the agricultural sector who died in an accident last week.

The incident occurred in the uMshwathi Local Municipality, which is part of the uMgungundlovu District Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal.

The three students - Asanda Mbonambi (25), Nobuhle Mgwaba (32), and Thandolwenkosi Ngcobo (24) - were enrolled with the Fuze Institute, as part of the project focused on the mixed farming initiative.

"The trio were allegedly knocked down and killed instantly by a speeding farmer behind the wheel, while walking home immediately after their class session. The driver was arrested and remains in police custody," the department said on Monday.

The Minister said the tragic loss has left the department devastated and took the time to thank the LAP partner, Fuze Institute for their quick response in providing support to the families.

"On behalf of the department and ministry, I wish to extend our sincerest condolences to the Mgwaba, Mbonambi, and Ngcobo families. Your pain is equally felt by all of us.

"We appreciate the swift response of Fuze Institute on hearing about this devastating loss."

According to the Minister, the institute committed to provide the students' families with a R100 000 benefit support claim.

"We also wish to express gratitude to law enforcement agencies for arresting the perpetrator and call on the full might of the law to take its course."

The Minister announced that the department will visit the families and offer essential support during this difficult time.

The LAP is a nationwide initiative by the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) that helps unemployed youngsters to find jobs and starts business.

It spans all sectors of the economy and has, to date, signed contracts worth R651 million and R922 million, with business partners in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape, respectively.

The funded partners are required to recruit 100% of qualifying candidates from the Department of Employment and Labour's Employment Services of South Africa (ESSA) database.

If ESSA is unable to provide the required number of recruits, only then can other means be explored.

Job seekers are encouraged to visit https://essa.labour.gov.za/EssaOnline/WebBeans/ to register and create a profile on the Employment Services of South Africa database.