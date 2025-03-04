South Africa: Western Cape Welcomes Lifting of Ban On Vegetable Exports to Botswana

4 March 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Western Cape MEC for Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, has welcomed the lifting of the ban on vegetable exports to Botswana.

This is after the previous administration of Botswana, led by President Mokgweetsi Masisi, imposed a ban on South African produce to support domestic farmers and reduce reliance on imports, which has since been lifted by President Duma Boko.

Meyer believes this move will encourage increased trade among Southern African Customs Union (SACU) members, who view the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a critical tool for developing regional value chains and enhancing exports.

According to the MEC, Botswana's gradual lifting of vegetable imports will occur in two phases.

Phase 1, which began in December 2024, includes vegetables such as turmeric, patty pan, pumpkin, sweet potatoes, green peas, sweet corn, broccoli, cauliflower, gem squash, baby marrow, green bean, sweet melon, mushroom, calabash, cantaloup and eggplant.

Meanwile, Phase 2 is expected to start on 1 April 2025 and will see an easing of restrictions on beetroot, butternut, cabbage, carrot, garlic, ginger, green melon, herbs, lettuce, onion, potato, sweet pepper, tomato and watermelon.

The MEC said the Western Cape accounted for 37% (or R3.3 million) of South Africa's vegetable exports to Botswana in quarter four of 2024.

Regarding the contribution to Phase 1 nationally, Meyer said the provincial share has steadily increased during the period under review, reaching 63% in quarter 3 of 2024 and dropping to 55% in quarter 4 of 2024.

"It is expected that with the lifting of import restriction for vegetables listed in Phase 2, there will be an improvement in South African exports to Botswana, including those from the Western Cape," Meyer said.

The MEC has since encouraged fair trade between SADC partners, saying the lifting of these restrictions is a move in the right direction.

"Our trade relations with our regional partners are mutually beneficial," he stated.

Meanwhile, he said an improvement in exports to Botswana takes the province closer to the Western Cape Government's Growth for Jobs plan, which aims to triple the value of Western Cape exports of goods and services, including tourism, to R450 billion by 2035.

