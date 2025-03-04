Nigeria: 2025 Budget Prioritises Investment in Critical Sectors, Economic Devt - Govt

The Federal government says the 2025 budget, recently signed into law by President Tinubu, is a strategic roadmap for economic resilience, social stability, and national progress.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, who stated this at the 2025 Third Edition of the Ministerial Press Briefing Session held on Tuesday at the National Press Centre, Abuja, said this year's budget places a renewed focus on investment in critical sectors that directly impact the well-being and socio-economic development of the country.

"The 2025 budget is not just a financial document; it is a bold statement of intent -- a roadmap for economic resilience, social stability, and national progress. The budget has demonstrated a renewed focus on security, infrastructure, education, health, solid minerals, agriculture, and other key areas that have a direct impact on the well-being and socio-economic development of the country.

"This year, 2025, is set to be the year of consolidation, a year where all the transformative reforms initiated by President Tinubu's administration begin to bear tangible fruits in the lives of Nigerians. Already, we are witnessing a gradual reduction in the prices of foodstuffs, which is bringing much-needed relief to the people," he said.

The minister reaffirmed the government's determination to ensure efficient budget implementation, transparency, and accountability in delivering President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda promises.

"Let me give the assurances that the Federal government remains committed to the efficient implementation of this budget in order to maximize its full impact on the lives of our citizens. I therefore call on all Nigerians to support these efforts and join hands in building a prosperous and united Nigeria," he said.

The Minister thanked the media for their dedicated coverage of the Press Briefing Session, acknowledging their crucial role in disseminating factual, balanced, and development-focused reports. He emphasized that their efforts are essential in consolidating the gains of the nation's democracy and ensuring that Nigerians are well-informed about the transformative strides being made across various sectors.

Idris said democracy thrives only on informed discourse, constructive engagement, and a shared commitment to national progress. Hence, the role of the media becomes invaluable in strengthening the country's democracy by promoting public participation in governance.

Therefore, the Minister urged the media to uphold the highest standards of accuracy, responsibility, and professionalism in their reports.

"In an era where misinformation and sensationalism can easily distort public perception, your commitment to truth and fairness is more important than ever. We must work together to ensure that the narratives shaping public discourse reflect the realities of governance, devoid of bias or undue sensationalism," he said.

The Third Edition of the Ministerial Briefing Session featured the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole and the Minister of State, Sen. John Enoh.

Vanguard News