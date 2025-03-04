Nigeria: 2025 Budget Roadmap for Economic Resilience, National Progress - Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, says the 2025 budget is a strategic roadmap for economic resilience, social stability and national progress.

Idris stated this on Tuesday in Abuja at the third edition of the Ministerial Press Briefing for 2025.

According to the minister, this year's budget places a renewed focus on investment in critical sectors that directly impact the well-being and socio-economic development of the country.

"The 2025 budget is not just a financial document; it is a bold statement of intent - a roadmap for economic resilience, social stability and national progress,"he said.

The budget, he added, had demonstrated a renewed focus on security, infrastructure, education, health, solid minerals, agriculture and other key areas.

"This year, 2025, is set to be the year of consolidation - a year where all the transformative reforms initiated by President Tinubu's administration begin to bear tangible fruits in the lives of Nigerians.

"Already, we are witnessing a gradual reduction in the prices of foodstuffs, which is bringing much-needed relief to the people," he said.

The minister reaffirmed the government's determination to ensure efficient budget implementation, transparency and accountability in delivering the promises of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu.

"Let me give the assurances that the Federal Government remains committed to the efficient implementation of this budget in order to maximise its full impact on the lives of our citizens.

"I, therefore, call on all Nigerians to support these efforts and join hands in building a prosperous and united Nigeria," he said.

The minister thanked journalists for the coverage of the briefing sessions, acknowledging their crucial role in disseminating factual, balanced and development-focused reports.

He emphasised that their efforts were essential in consolidating the gains of the nation's democracy and ensuring that Nigerians remained well-informed.

According to Idris, democracy only thrives on informed discourse, constructive engagement and a shared commitment to national progress.

He said the media remained crucial in strengthening the country's democracy by promoting public participation in governance.

The minister, however, urged the media to uphold the highest standards of accuracy, responsibility and professionalism in their reports.

"In an era where misinformation and sensationalism can easily distort public perception, your commitment to truth and fairness is more important than ever.

"We must work together to ensure that the narratives shaping public discourse reflect the realities of governance, devoid of bias or undue sensationalism," he said.

The third edition of the briefing session featured the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, and the Minister of State in the ministry, Sen. John Enoh.