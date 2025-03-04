Liberia: Motorcyclists Demand End to 'No-Go Zones,' Threaten Weekly Protests

Monrovia — Hundreds of motorcyclists took to the streets of Monrovia on Monday, vowing to stage weekly protests until the government lifts its controversial "no-go zones" policy, which bans them from key areas of the city.

Chanting slogans and waving placards, the riders marched along Tubman Boulevard, stopping at major institutions--including the One UN House, the U.S. Embassy, and the Legislature--to present petitions demanding an end to the restrictions.

Protesters Condemn Ban, Demand Refunds

Leading the demonstration, Trokon Gray, known as "Yellow Machine," decried the policy as discriminatory and financially burdensome. He argued that motorcyclists have met all government requirements, including bike registration, insurance, and the use of reflective jackets, yet they remain targeted.

"We have paid our dues. If the government wants to ban us, they should refund our money," Gray said, referencing the estimated $6 million collected in taxes and registration fees. The group also called for the immediate return of impounded motorcycles and the resignation of Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman, whom they accused of corruption and human rights violations against motorcyclists.

"If our demands are not met, we will continue to protest every Monday," the riders warned.

Government Rejects Protesters' Demands

In response, the Ministry of Transport dismissed the legitimacy of the protesting group, the Supreme Motorcyclists Transport Union of Liberia, stating that it is not a registered union under the ministry's jurisdiction.

A statement signed by Press Director Shadrach D. Brown and approved by Deputy Minister Archibald Abban warned protesters against "impersonating an official union" and suggested potential legal consequences.

With tensions escalating, it remains uncertain whether the government will reconsider its stance or move to enforce stricter crackdowns. As motorcyclists threaten sustained action, the capital braces for further disruptions in the weeks ahead.