Liberia: Fire Destroys CU Girls' Dorm - Again

A fire incident occurred at Cuttington University's main campus in Suakoko, Bong County last week, where the female dormitory known as 'Rally Hall' was damaged. Several female students had to jump for their lives through windows, to escape the flames, eyewitnesses said.

A section of the dorm, referred to as "Upper Rally", had succumbed to a previous in 2019. The Cuttington Alumni Association raised money to rehabilitate the building, and has begun construction in that direction

Mr. Advertus Orea Wright, the university's Vice President for Institutional Advancement, expressed sadness about the fire, especially as efforts were being made to renovate the dormitory.

The University, the VPIA noted, is relieved to confirm that no injuries or fatalities resulted from the incident.

"While we understand the concern this may have caused within our community, we want to reassure students, parents, and stakeholders that the well-being of our students remains our top priority," he noted.

The university community worked together to contain the fire, and an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause, Wright told reporters.

"We are grateful that the students, staff, and members of the administration all came together and exerted all efforts to put off the fire," he said. "We are grateful that only one side of Rally Hall Upper Division suffered the fire outbreak.

"An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the fire," he said.

Cuttington University is enhancing fire safety measures across campus by reviewing dormitory facilities, reinforcing prevention protocols, and providing additional safety training. "The university is strengthening its fire safety measures across campus," he disclosed. "This includes a comprehensive review of all dormitory facilities, reinforcement of fire prevention protocols, and additional safety training for students and staff to mitigate future risks."

Despite the incident, campus accommodations remain unaffected, with investments made in upgrading dormitory facilities for students.

"The fire incident did not impact the overall campus accommodations," Wright added, noting that the University has made strategic investments in upgrading and solarizing dormitory facilities to ensure reliable housing options for students.

The university reassures that classes will continue as scheduled, emphasizing the importance of students returning promptly for their education.

The university administration is striving to minimize disruptions to the academic and residential experience, prioritizing student well-being and ensuring a safe and supportive learning environment.

He emphasized that the University remains committed to academic excellence and is pleased to confirm that classes will resume as scheduled.

"We encourage all students to return to campus on time and remain focused on their educational pursuits," he noted.

Moreover, the Administration is actively providing support to ensure minimal disruption to our academic and residential experience.

As one of Liberia's leading institutions of higher learning, Cuttington University is dedicated to maintaining a safe, supportive, and conducive learning environment.

"We deeply appreciate the unwavering support from our students, alumni, donors, and friends during this time. Your encouragement strengthens our resolve to continue fostering a resilient and thriving academic community," Wright said.

The continued support from students, alumni, donors, and friends is appreciated as the university navigates through this challenging time.