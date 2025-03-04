Uganda: Man Killed, Another Injured in Suspected Mental Health Crisis

Police in Mityana District have arrested a suspect in connection with a violent attack that left one person dead and another injured.

The suspect, identified as James Agongu, a resident of Kasambya Village, Bujayo Parish, Kalangalo Sub-County, allegedly went on a violent spree in the early hours of Monday morning, around 4:00 a.m., knocking on doors while wielding a panga.

According to Wamala Regional Police spokesperson Racheal Kawala, Sylvester Luhimbazi, 45, stepped out to check on the commotion and was fatally attacked.

Another resident, Steven Byakatonda, 48, was also injured but was quickly rushed to the hospital for treatment.

"Preliminary findings indicate that the suspect has a mental illness," Kawala told Nile Post. "We have arrested Agongu, and investigations into the matter are ongoing."

Police confirmed that Luhimbazi's body was examined before being handed over to his family for burial.