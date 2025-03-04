Namibia: Kuisebmond SS Boosted With Stoves

The Kuisebmond Secondary School last week received a donation of eight stoves for their home economics kitchen and a power upgrade.

The donation, worth N$50 000, was made possible by two companies, King Charcoal Namibia (Pty) and One Trust Investment (Pty), as part of their corporate social investments.

Speaking during the donation handover last week, home economics teacher Atjarita Kavetu thanked the two entities, saying their donation will enhance learners' practical learning experience.

"Your support is more than just a donation of equipment. It's an investment in the future of our learners. With these stoves, our learners will now have an opportunity to gain practical skills to express or explore their cooking skills and creativity as well as build confidence within the kitchen.

"This will not only enhance their education but also empower them to gain skills that they can use outside the classroom walls. Your contribution will truly transform our learning environment. We are very grateful," Kavetu, who solicited the donation, said in her acceptance speech.

On behalf of the beneficiaries, home economics pupil Angelique Dumeni was over the moon.

"Our old stoves are very difficult to cook on as we have seen in the past. With your gift of new ones, it will transform our kitchen if we get them installed. We are very happy for that. Meals can now be cooked faster and safer. We truly appreciate your support. We promise to take care of them for the foreseeable future," she said.

School principal Johnathan Maswahu noted that the importance of practical skills cannot be overemphasised.

"In today's world, where practical knowledge is becoming increasingly valuable, this generous contribution plays a vital role in preparing our learners for future culinary challenges and personal development. We believe that the kitchen is a place where creativity meets practice. With these new stoves, our learners will have an opportunity to explore various cuisines, understand nutrition and develop a passion for cooking," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On behalf of the sponsors, Mathews Shiikomwenyo appealed to other companies to emulate their example and meet the government halfway.

"It was easy for us to decide to donate. Because in our minds, it is the child that matters the most and that we complement the government's efforts in making sure the Namibian child is receiving the proper training and that teaching materials are available for teachers," he remarked.