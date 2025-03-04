Nigeria: Bayelsa Gov's Cup Product, Precious, Signs for German Club Hoffenheim

One of the talents discovered from the season 5 of the Bayelsa State Governor's Football Tournament also known as 'Prosperity Cup' Benjamin Precious, has taken a big leap in his quest to play in the elite class of European football by signing for German Bundesliga side, TSG Hoffenheim.

Precious, who was an attacking sensation during the tournament and the toast of fans and scouts in the SPOCS scouting programme at Remo, Ogun State and in the 3rd Douye Diri International Scouting Tournament in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State as well as the 2023 Bayelsa Governor's Football Tournament, joined the U19 team of TSG Hoffenheim last month.

He joined the German club after a brief stint in the Gambian league, where he also put up a brilliant performance.

The 18-year-old Precious who helped Dreams Football Academy to reach the quarter finals of the football fiesta is joining the class of other Nigerian players like Kevin Akpoguma (2013 to 2015, Chinedu Obasi Ogbuke (2007 to 2011) and Gift Orban, who played significant roles while starring for the Club.

Speaking on the development yesterday during the weekly Prosperity walk, Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri commended the Prosperity Cup organizing committee for a job well done.

While congratulating Benjamin Precious on his latest achievements, he urged him to always project his Bayelsa and Ijaw identity.

Also speaking, the Director General of the Bayelsa Governors' Cup, Mr. Ono Akpe, congratulated the player and expressed satisfaction with his steady rise, describing him as a worthy ambassador of the prosperity cup.