Nigeria: Tornadoes Suffer Third Home Defeat - Remo Stars Open 12-Point Gap

Niger Tornadoes suffered another home defeat after former African champions, Enyimba of Aba, edged them 1-0 in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) week 27 match played yesterday at the Lafia City Stadium.

The loss by the 'Ikon Allah' boys who have adopted Lafia as their home ground following the ban on the Bako Kontagora Stadium Minna is the third home defeat for them in the ongoing season.

Before yesterday's match, Tornadoes had lost at home to Rivers United in week 8 and Enugu Rangers in week 19.

However, they too have recorded four away victories at Kwara United (week 1), Plateau United (week 3), Enugu Rangers (week 20) and Lobi Stars (week 26).

Although Tornadoes were hoping to build on their latest away win at Lobi Stars, diminutive Joseph Atule's strike for Enyimba in the 62nd minute ensured the 'Ikon Allah' boys suffered another home defeat.

Despite yesterday's loss, Tornadoes are 10th on the table with 37 points from 10 wins, seven draws and 7 losses.

Meanwhile, leaders Remo Stars laboured to a 1-0 win over Plateau United to open a 12-point gap at the top of the table.

After a barren first half, Samson Olasupo broke the deadlock with the only goal of the match in the 74th minute for Remo Stars to amass 52 points but the lead will be reduced after today's match between Rivers United and 3SC who are in second and third position with 42 points each.

In another week 27 match, Kano Pillars fought back to beat title holders Rangers 2-1 at home to move into fourth position.

Bashir Usman scored from the spot in the 33rd minute to give Rangers the lead but Pillars' inspirational player Rabiu Ali restored parity from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute before Jerry Alex sealed the maximum points for his side in the 60th minute.

In Yenagoa, Bayelsa United overpowered Bendel Insurance 2-1, Ikorodu City stunned high-riding Heartland 2-0 in Lagos while Nasarawa United forced Abia Warriors to a 1-1 draw in Umuahia.

The remaining week 27 matches will be played today as El-Kanemi Warriors welcome embattled Lobi Stars to Maiduguri, Katsina United visit Akwa United while 3SC host Rivers United with second position at stake.

