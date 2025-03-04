Ghana: Man Allegedly Kills Girlfriend, Buries Body in Septic Tank

A 26-year- old man, Kwabena Adjei, who allegedly killed his girlfriend and buried the body in a septic tank at Sunyani Magazine, near the Bono Regional Fire Command, has been arrested by the police.

The suspect, who claimed he was being hunted by the ghost of his 19-year-old Nigerian girlfriend, only identified as Testimony, later handed himself over to the police in the company of his uncle.

Adjei was said to have elbowed her girlfriend, who fell unconscious and died instantly, after a misunderstanding ensued between them.

The Sunyani Municipal Operations officer of Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), ADOll Ignatius Noekor, confirmed the story to Ghanaian Times here in Sunyani, yesterday

Related Articles

He noted that the suspect kept the body of the girlfriend in his room for three days before dumping it in a septic tank, which was uncovered completely decomposed, on Friday.

ADOll Noekor further revealed that the police informed the GNFS to assist in retrieving the body from the septic tank, which they did by flushing water down the facility for the float body to float.

According to the Sunyani Municipal Operations officer of GNFS, the suspect was currently in police custody assisting in investigation.

ADOII Noekor said this was the second time Testimony had visited the suspect before her death.