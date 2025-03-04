Ghana: Farmer Granted Gh¢50,000 Bail for Threat of Harm

The Amasaman Circuit Court has granted GH¢50,000.00 bail with two sureties to a farmer, who allegedly threatened to harm a businessman and his employees.

Ali Baba Maigah, 28, accused, is said to have induce Sadat Osmanu, the complainant, and a tenant, to vacate his father's store.

Ali Baba's father had allegedly defrauded the complainant of GH¢30,000.00 under the pretext of securing him a store.

Ali Baba issued threat of harm to the workers of the complainant, resulting in his arrested.

His wife, Brahina Yakubu, who is at large, has also been charged for causing unlawful damage to the complainant's car windscreen, valued at GH¢1,850.00.

The accused denied that he had threatened to harm the complainant's workers.

The court, presided by Ms Enid Marful-Sau, ordered that Ali Baba reappeared on April 2, for Case Management Conference.

Meanwhile, the court issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Ali Baba's accomplices, his father and Brahina Yakubu, her wife.

The court also ordered the prosecution to serve the accused with the necessary materials needed in the trial.

Police Chief Inspector, Frederick Ansah-Awuah, prosecuting, said the complainant was a businessman who wanted a store to rent.

The prosecution said accused are Brahina Yakubu, Ali Baba's wife, Issaka Maiga, 62, his father, and Ali Baba.

The prosecution stated that Ali Baba lived in his father's house with his wife, and the complainant, who wanted a store to rent, contacted Mallam Mutala, the Imam at Manhean, in Accra.

Chief Insp Ansah-Awuah again indicated that Mallam Mutala led the complainant to lssaka's house at Manhean where he showed him a store, for rent, to which the complainant paid GH¢30,000.00 for five years.

The prosecution said Issaka, after receiving the money, failed to reply the complainant's phone calls.

Chief Insp Ansah-Awuah said the complainant detected that the place had been occupied by an unknown person.

The prosecution said complainant decided to carry out repair works in an adjacent store.

Chief Insp Ansah-Awuah further stated that the complainant engaged some workers to repair the adjacent store, and Ali Baba seized their tools and threatened to beat them if he saw them again in the store.

The court heard that the complainant made several attempts to work in the store, but Ali Baba prevented him, and his phone calls to the father were not answered.

Chief Insp Ansah-Awuah revealed that the case was reported to the Amasaman Divisional Police and lssaka was invited to the police station via phone, but he did not honour the call.

The court heard that when the complainant went to the store with some workers, Ali Baba attacked them again.

Chief Insp Ansah-Awuah said Ali Baba was arrested and while being transported in the complainant's vehicle to the police station, Brahina, his wife, insulted the police.

The court heard that Brahina also threw a stone at the vehicle damaging its windscreen.

Chief Insp Ansah-Awuah said accused in his caution statement admitted preventing the complainant from working in the store.

The prosecution said the police received information that Issaka was arrested in a similar case at Nsakina, a suburb of Accra.

Chief Insp Ansah-Awuah said the father and son were charged by the court, but the father failed to turn up.

--GNA