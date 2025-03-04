Ghana: 'Give Positions to Losers of Council of State Elections'

4 March 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Francis Xah

An 89-year-old retired Business Executive, Mr Koshie Anagbo, has appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to give losers, especially prominent chiefs in the recent Council of State elections, other positions to appease them.

He said such losers, who have varied experiences, and could contribute their quota to national development, may be peeved, and as a result, redirect their experiences into negative and un-nationalistic activities.

Mr Anagbo made the appeal last Sunday at Abelenkpe, when he addressed some young National Democratic Congress (NDC) activist, who called on him to celebrate NDC's massive victory in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

He said such losers, could for example, be appointed to serve on boards of corporations, parastatals, and other positions, according to their special knowledge, and skills in local governance.

Mr Anagbo said he is entertaining the fear that such chiefs could redirect their energies into negative activities and collude with illegal miners to sabotage the good policies of John Dramani Mahama's government.

He expressed satisfaction that President Mahama has started his work by appointing young men and women into positions of responsibility, but cautioned them not to betray the trust reposed in them.

The Retired Business Executive admonished the youth, traditional leaders, and political activists, to be patient, because the lean governance system (60 ministers), of John Dramani Mahama, would save a lot of resources which could be redirected to create jobs for the youth.

The leader of the youth group, who pleaded anonymity, expressed their appreciation to Mr Anagbo for his mentorship roles over the years, and pledged their readiness to collaborate with the elderly and tap into their deep knowledge for national development.

