Rwanda: How Rwanda Enhances Mother, Child Health Through Community Engagement

Rwanda has made progress in improving maternal health, focusing on integrated healthcare services, community involvement, and the use of technology to ensure accessible and efficient care.

This progress, which has been complemented by tens of thousands of community health workers, was highlighted by Dr. Aline Uwimana, the Division Manager for Maternal, Child, and Community Health Division at the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) during who spoke at the Africa Health Agenda International Conference on Monday, March 3, in Kigali.

ALSO READ: Elevating midwifery: A transformative journey to reach zero preventable maternal deaths in Rwanda

Dr. Uwimana said Rwanda's approach to incorporating maternal health services within the community-based health insurance has improved both the accessibility and quality of care.

"This helps us to enhance collaboration with partners and provide accessible, equitable, and efficient services to those who need it most," she explained.

A key element of this approach is the active engagement of local communities, ensuring that mothers are educated about available services and are encouraged to seek care early, Dr. Uwimana added.

ALSO READ: Antenatal care key in addressing maternal, infant mortality - MoH

"Community health workers help in detecting pregnancies early and providing consistent monitoring. With the introduction of urinary pregnancy tests at the community level, health workers are now able to identify pregnancies sooner, ensuring that women receive proper care and timely referrals," she said.

"Community health workers follow up on pregnant women throughout their pregnancy, ensuring they receive proper care and timely referrals to health centers when needed."

There are over 58,000 community health workers.

She noted that early detection is important in preventing complications such as postpartum hemorrhage and hypertensive disorders.

"By identifying these issues early, Rwanda has been able to reduce the risks for both mothers and babies. When we identify complications early, we can address them and prevent severe health outcomes," she said.

Dr Uwimana noted that technology plays an essential role in Rwanda's maternal health strategy, stressing that all health centers across the country are now equipped with ultrasound technology, allowing better monitoring and early diagnosis of pregnancy-related complications.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Children Rwanda Pregnancy and Childbirth By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Affordability is another priority for Rwanda's maternal health system. Despite providing advanced services, Rwanda aims to ensure that maternal healthcare is accessible to all, regardless of their financial status. We are looking to have full maternal and newborn care available at minimum costs," Dr Uwimana said.

She noted the need for care beyond pregnancy, particularly during the critical 1,000 days from conception to a child's second birthday. She stressed the need for proper nutrition, breastfeeding, and immunization during this period to ensure proper health of both mother and baby.