Rwanda: APR Teams Triumph At Cavb Zone V Club Championship

APR men and women's volleyball clubs delivered are returning in Kigali with trophies after winning the 2025 CAVB Zone V Club championship which concluded at Lugogo Indoor Gymnasium in Kampala, Uganda on Monday, March 3.

The army side's men's team lifted the trophy after edging domestic rivals Police VC (26-24, 19-25, 25-18, 25-21 in the final while the women's team emerged winners after defeating Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), for the first time, in four sets 20-25, 25-17, 26-24, 25-23.

Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) lost the trophy to KPC in the finals last year but coach Peter Kamasa ended their dominance against Rwandan teams when his side rallied to the victory over the then defending champions.

KPC started strong and won the first set 25-20 but APR fought back to take two consecutive sets 25-17 and 26-24, to leave the Kenyans short of solutions.

The Rwandan champions secured the trophy after winning the fourth set 25-23 to lift the trophy.

APR climbed the podium as champions, followed by Kenya Pipeline Company in second place while Sports-S Club finished in third place.

"This championship wasn't granted as a favor. We worked hard, and God gave us the grace to prove that my team is capable of winning against our opponents," Kamsa told Times Sport after winning his first Zone V club championship as a coach.

"It is one of the best moment ever in my coaching career to beat Kenyan team, it is history for Rwandan volleyball, I am happy and credit goes to players (lions) coaching staff, Committee and our top leaders, we have never won against Kenya before so it is something we have to cherish and we must build from this victory for the better future" he added.

APR's opposite hitter Jeanne Mpuhwezimana, was awarded Most Valuable Player.

In the men's category, Police VC failed to defend their trophy after they Sammy Mulinge's APR squad stunned them in a four-set thriller (26-24, 19-25, 25-18, 25-21)

APR opened the first set with a 26-24 victory, but Fred Musoni's Police VC responded, claiming the second set 25-19.

Police fell short in the third and fourth sets which ended 18-25 and 21-25, respectively, in favor of APR.

The CAVB Zone V Club Championship saw Rwandan clubs dominating, with the top three male clubs being APR as champions, Police VC as runners-up, and Rwanda Energy Group (REG) in third place.

Furthermore, APR's setter, Paul Akan, was awarded both most valuable player and best setter of the tournament.