Rwanda: Ouattara Aiming to Pile Troubles On Rayon Ahead of Derby

APR striker Cheikh Djibril Ouatarra says he has already been briefed about the rivalry between APR and Rayon Sports and he is only looking forward to the pair's derby on Sunday.

The Burkinabe striker has been in fine form since joining APR FC in the January transfer window, scoring three goals in four games.

He will be playing against a Rayon who had been dip in form, managing just one win their last three games.

As he prepares to play his first Rwandan derby which will take place at Amahoro Stadium, the striker has fired a warning to the rivals that he will be looking to give his team the victory.

"When I came here, the first thing I was told about was the rivalry between APR and Rayon Sports. I am hoping to excel against them and also help my team to win and move on top of the table," Ouattara told Times Sport

Asked whether he is adapting to life at APR, Ouattara said that everything is going well and his objective is to keep his good form.

"APR is a good team. I'm trying to know everything about the team. I hope the next game will be good for me as well. My mission this season is to play and score a lot of goals."

The derby comes at a time Rayon Sports and APR FC are separate by just two points. A win would see the army side leapfrog Rayon at the top of the table and the former RS Berkane striker is only hoping to achieve the mission on Sunday.