Malawi: Mzuzu Vendors Praise Chakwera's Listening Ear, Shelve Demos After Fruitful Dialogue

Mzuzu small-scale business operators have shelved their planned demonstrations following a highly productive and cordial interface with President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera at Mzuzu State Lodge on Tuesday.

In what has been hailed as a landmark engagement, Mzuzu City Vendors Chairman Gerald Maulana described the meeting as a testament to President Chakwera's open-door policy and his unwavering commitment to uplifting small-scale business operators.

Speaking during the interface, Maulana praised the President for his humility and readiness to listen to the plight of vendors, saying the decision to call off the demonstrations was driven by the President's positive response.

"Your Excellency, you are truly God-sent. You accepted our request to meet you without hesitation, and that alone shows you are a leader who listens. We couldn't take to the streets when you willingly gave us the chance to present our grievances directly to you," Maulana declared.

He emphasized that vendors are not enemies of the administration, but partners in national development. "When you see us crying, it is not out of defiance--it is a sign that we have issues that need your intervention. You have proven that you care for the welfare of small-scale business operators," he added.

The vendors also commended President Chakwera for swiftly addressing the recent grievances of Kaunjika traders, a move that cemented the belief that the government is working to improve the business environment for small-scale traders.

Mzuzu Main Market Vendors Chairman, Mr. Sikwese, echoed these sentiments, urging the President to root out non-performing officials in government who frustrate the implementation of progressive policies.

"Our frustrations often come from authorities who fail to deliver on their duties. We know you have the heart for vendors, but some people are letting you down. We plead with you to remove the dead wood," Sikwese said.

President Chakwera's willingness to engage directly with the vendors has injected a renewed sense of hope among small-scale business operators, who have pledged to work hand in hand with his administration to spur local economic growth.

The meeting marks a significant step in strengthening the relationship between the government and informal sector players, reaffirming that dialogue, not confrontation, remains the key to addressing pressing economic challenges.