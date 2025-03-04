Egypt: Deputy FM Reviews Egypt's Efforts to Uphold Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

4 March 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration Abu Bakr Hefny Mahmoud on Tuesday discussed with Director-General for the Middle East, North Africa and the Gulf the European Commission Stefano Sannino progress achieved by Egyptian efforts meant to consolidate the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

The deputy foreign minister highlighted the development witnessed by Egyptian-European Union relations in various domains, underscoring the importance of joint efforts to implement tracks of the comprehensive and strategic partnership, for the benefit of both sides.

Mahmoud commended the role of the European Commission in supporting development and stability efforts in the region.

The two sides exchanged views regarding a number of pressing regional and international issues of common concern, including the developments in the West bank and the Gaza Strip.

The deputy foreign minister emphasized the necessity of reaching a permanent and just political solution to the Palestinian issue and eventually establishing an independent Palestinian state, which is deemed the sole path towards achieving peace in the region.

They discussed updates in the Sudanese arena, with the deputy foreign minister affirming Egypt's full support to Sudanese people during this critical stage.

Mahmoud underscored Egypt's unwavering support to preserving Sudan's unity, territorial integrity as well as steadfastness of its national institutions.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.