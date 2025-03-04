Egypt: Deputy FM Reviews Egypt's Efforts to Uphold Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration Abu Bakr Hefny Mahmoud on Tuesday discussed with Director-General for the Middle East, North Africa and the Gulf the European Commission Stefano Sannino progress achieved by Egyptian efforts meant to consolidate the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

The deputy foreign minister highlighted the development witnessed by Egyptian-European Union relations in various domains, underscoring the importance of joint efforts to implement tracks of the comprehensive and strategic partnership, for the benefit of both sides.

Mahmoud commended the role of the European Commission in supporting development and stability efforts in the region.

The two sides exchanged views regarding a number of pressing regional and international issues of common concern, including the developments in the West bank and the Gaza Strip.

The deputy foreign minister emphasized the necessity of reaching a permanent and just political solution to the Palestinian issue and eventually establishing an independent Palestinian state, which is deemed the sole path towards achieving peace in the region.

They discussed updates in the Sudanese arena, with the deputy foreign minister affirming Egypt's full support to Sudanese people during this critical stage.

Mahmoud underscored Egypt's unwavering support to preserving Sudan's unity, territorial integrity as well as steadfastness of its national institutions.