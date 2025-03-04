Egypt: The Extraordinary Arab Summit in Cairo On Developments in the Palestinian Issue

The Arab Republic of Egypt will host the extraordinary Arab Summit on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, on the developments of the Palestinian issue.

The summit will discuss the latest and most serious developments in the Palestinian issue.

The summit will seek to reach a unified Arab decision and position that rejects displacement and emphasizes the Arab consensus to take the necessary legal and international measures to stop attempts to expel Palestinians from their lands.

The summit will also discuss plans to rebuild Gaza without displacement of Palestinians from their lands, efforts to consolidate the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, along with underscoring the resolute Arab stance towards the Palestinian issue.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, stressed the need for Arab consensus to reject any infringement on the constants of the Palestinian issue, the most important of which is the people remaining on their land and not depriving them of their right to self-determination.

This is the second summit to be held on the Palestinian issue and the situation in Gaza within two weeks, after the consultative Arab summit held in Riyadh on February 21, with the participation of the leaders of the Gulf States, Egypt and Jordan.

This is also the third emergency summit on Gaza to be held within 16 months, after the two Arab-Islamic summits in Riyadh in November 2023 and 2024.

This is also the third Arab summit to be held within 10 months, after the 33rd regular Arab summit held in Bahrain last May, and the emergency Arab-Islamic summit held in Riyadh last November.

Summit preparations

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty met with Palestinian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Mustafa, on Monday 3/3/2025, in the pipeline for the extraordinary Arab summit, which is set to take place on Tuesday to address updates of the Palestinian issue.

During the talks, Abdelatty shared views with the Palestinian Prime Minister regarding the current situation in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, according to Foreign Ministry Spokesman Tamim Khallaf.

The two sides discussed the anticipated Gaza reconstruction conference that will be hosted by Egypt, in collaboration with the United Nations, the spokesman said.

They said that they are looking forward to gaining the international community's support to the early recovery and rebuilding plans, with a view to enabling the Palestinian people to enjoy their rights and establish an independent state on the borders of June 1967, with East Jerusalem (Al Quds) as its capital.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration Badr Abdelatty met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Monday 3/3/2025, in preparation for the upcoming Arab Summit in Cairo on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Abdelatty asserted Egypt's support to the security and stability in Iraq, highlighting the development in the two countries' relations during the past years.

He appreciated efforts to support cooperation projects with Iraq and Jordan as part of the three-way cooperation mechanism.

They discussed regional developments as well as preparations for Tuesday's Arab summit in Cairo on the Gaza ceasefire, reconstruction of the Palestinian enclave and the importance of reaching a just political solution to the Palestinian problem.

The two top diplomats discussed Syrian developments with Abdelatty reaffirming Egypt's support to the Syrian state and the respect of its sovereignty and integrity of its territories.

They called for starting a comprehensive political process in the Arab country including all segments of the Syrian people to restore stability, stressing the importance of combating terrorism and extremism in order to render Syria a source of regional stability.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty met with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani on Monday 3/3/2025, within the framework of the extraordinary Arab summit, which is set to take place on Tuesday to address updates of the Palestinian issue.

During the meeting, Abdelatty praised the strong and fraternal ties between Egypt and Bahrain, highlighting Bahrain's pivotal role as the current president of the Arab League Council.

Abdelatty, also, emphasized the importance of continued coordination and joint efforts to enhance the distinguished cooperation between the two nations and expand it across various fields, particularly in regional affairs.

Both ministers reviewed the latest developments in Gaza and ongoing coordination between Egypt and Bahrain in preparation for the upcoming Arab Summit in Cairo on Tuesday.

They stressed the need to maintain the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, ensure the implementation of all its phases, and support early recovery and reconstruction efforts without displacing Palestinians.

Additionally, they underscored the importance of achieving a permanent and just political settlement to the Palestinian problem through a two-state solution and establishing an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967, borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty met with his Mauritanian counterpart, Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug.

The meeting focused on reinforcing collaboration in different sectors, so as the former expressed aspiration to convening a supreme joint committee to agree on certain plans, mainly concerning trade and economic aspects.

The Egyptian minister further commended the current coordination with Mauritania on Arab and African affairs of mutual interest.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty met with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, in preparation for the upcoming Arab Summit in Cairo on Tuesday.

Both ministers categorically rejected the displacement of Palestinians from their homeland and stressed the importance of regional and international solidarity to ensure the implementation of all stages of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, as a first step towards setting a clear political path aimed at reaching a radical and final settlement to the Palestinian problem, based on the two-state solution and the establishment of a Palestinian state in accordance with the relevant international references and resolutions.