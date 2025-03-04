Egypt's Non-Oil Private Sector Maintains Upward Trend Amid Rising Demand

Egypt's non-oil private sector continued its positive trajectory in February, reinforcing the growth momentum that began at the start of 2025, according to the latest Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) report from S&P Global.

Businesses experienced a steady rebound in customer demand, marking the first consecutive improvement in market conditions in more than four years.

Despite stable production levels and a reduction in workforce numbers, the surge in demand led to a significant rise in purchasing activity among non-oil firms. The PMI, based on a survey of purchasing managers, highlighted this trend as a key indicator of improving sector performance.

In February, the headline PMI stood at 50.1, a slight dip from January's 50.7, which had been the highest in 50 months.

While the decrease suggests a marginal slowdown, the reading remained above the 50.0 neutral threshold, signaling continued expansion in the sector.

Notably, this was the first time since late 2020 that the index showed sustained monthly improvement, reinforcing signs of a gradual economic recovery.

The ongoing market rebound played a crucial role in driving new orders, with demand rising for the second consecutive month.

This shift followed an extended period where order growth had occurred only once in 40 months.

However, the pace of expansion moderated compared to January, primarily due to weaker manufacturing orders, which slightly dampened overall performance.

Throughout February, business activity remained stable, following modest growth in January.

At the same time, price pressures remained subdued for the second month in a row, helping to support the sector's continued recovery.

This stability in costs further encouraged business confidence, despite ongoing challenges in employment and production capacity.

