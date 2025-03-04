Liberia: Maritime - 'Embrace Responsibilities With Integrity, Adaptability, and Commitment' - Commissioner Lighe Nudges Foreign Service Institute Graduates

Monrovia — The Commissioner/CEO of the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA), Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe, Sr., delivered an inspiring keynote address at the graduation ceremony of the Gabriel L. Dennis Foreign Service Institute (FSI) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The ceremony, held at the C. Cecil Dennis Auditorium, marked the transition of a new generation of diplomats, negotiators, and global representatives into Liberia's foreign service.

In his address, Commissioner/CEO Lighe, Sr. emphasized the crucial role that diplomacy plays in shaping Liberia's future, urging the graduates to embrace their responsibilities with integrity, adaptability, and a commitment to national development. "You, the new cohort of diplomats, are poised to become the stewards of Liberia's place in the world," he stated. "You will carry our hopes, our values, and our dreams as you represent us on the global stage."

Highlighting the dynamic challenges of modern diplomacy, Commissioner/CEO Lighe, Sr. underscored the importance of understanding global power shifts, technological advancements, and climate change. He urged the graduates to advocate for sustainable development and actively engage in international cooperation. "The world is evolving at a breathtaking pace, and Liberia's voice must be strong, clear, and strategic in global discussions," he noted.

The Liberia Maritime Authority Commissioner/CEO also stressed the significance of multilateralism, particularly as Liberia seeks a seat on the United Nations Security Council and aims to retain its Category "A" membership on the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council. He called on the graduates to support Liberia's diplomatic aspirations, leveraging their training to navigate complex negotiations and strengthen the nation's global standing.

Commissioner/CEO Lighe, Sr. further encouraged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to actively integrate FSI graduates into Liberia's foreign service, providing them with opportunities for professional growth and international exposure. "The Ministry should endeavor to provide opportunities for graduates to gain experience in different areas of foreign service, ensuring that they are well-equipped to represent Liberia at bilateral and multilateral forums," he urged.

Closing his speech, he reminded the graduates that the essence of diplomacy lies in building bridges, fostering peace, and making meaningful contributions to society. "The measure of a true diplomat is not how many deals they make, but how many lives they change," he said.

The graduation program, attended by an array of senior government officials, faculty members, parents, and media representatives, celebrated the achievements of the graduating class and reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to strengthening its diplomatic capacity.

As Liberia continues to expand its global engagement, the Foreign Service Institute remains a vital institution in preparing future leaders to navigate the complexities of international relations and uphold the nation's interests on the world stage.