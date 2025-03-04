Liberia: Deported Deportees - My Brothers & Sisters' Keepers

opinion

This opened letter comes to you my fellow Liberian-siblings (my Liberian brothers and sisters), as we are from the same country of origin, Mama Liberia.

I am a very private and an apolitical person, as I am not interested or involved in politics. However, coming from a good place, I find it necessary to communicate directly with you in an effort to advocate on behalf of the returned-Liberians' well-being (referred to as deportees). I have chosen to referred to them as returned Liberians, because being labeled a "deportee" is very hashed and can lead to social isolation, discrimination, mental health, difficult integrating back into communities due to negative stereotypes, and a lot more.

Well, I have heard many insensitive remarks that are judgmental with lack of empathy which have contributed toward the returned Liberians experiencing imbalanced emotional equilibrium - feeling shocked embarrassed, and very hurt, all of which have compelled me to publicly take a stance. Because these returned Liberians are already feeling down, hurt, and upset. So, to continue excessively criticizing them when they are already in a weak disadvantaged position, is like kicking a man when he's down(idiom). Let's view this ordeal like the prodigal son story in the Bible - Luke 15: 11-32; Where a son wastes his inheritance on reckless living, and found himself in a terrible situation that forced his return home, and being welcomed back with great joy by his father.

Truthfully, even though the situational climate of Liberia's economy might not be up to par, it is still our country of origin, regardless of the situation. Therefore, it is all of our responsibilities as our brothers'/sisters' keepers to foster a safe environment to help them thrive in any way, shape, or form will be helpful. It's not necessary to have any personal knowledge of them in order to comprehend their emotional distress. I myself do not know any of these individuals, but one thing that I know is that they are human beings like ourselves. So, you don't have to join others to be unkind to them or say mean things anywhere including social media. Absolutely not - you don't have to make fun of their mishaps, and in the event you hear other people saying unkind things, step-up and defend them, do not let your actions reflect a common phrase, "hurt people hurt people," you are bigger than that.

Lastly, I challenge you my fellow Liberians to go forward and exhibit acts of kindness combined with compassion. Not only towards the returned Liberians, but towards everyone that you come in contact with. Make it a contagious act and don't take pleasure in someone else's misfortune or suffering. I do care and love each of you. Remember, you are your brothers' and sisters' keepers.