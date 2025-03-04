Somalia: South West State President Laftagareen Inspects Ethiopian Military Training Camp, Commends Advanced Training for Special Police Forces

4 March 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Somalia's South West State President, Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen, recently visited an Ethiopian military training camp where he praised the high-level training being provided to the region's Special Police Forces.

The training, conducted by Ethiopian military officers, aims to enhance the skills and readiness of South West State's police personnel.

During his visit, President Laftagareen expressed his appreciation for the professionalism and expertise of the Ethiopian trainers.

He emphasized the importance of such initiatives in strengthening law enforcement capabilities and ensuring the security of the region.

The President also acknowledged the continued cooperation between South West State and Ethiopia, which he believes is crucial for building a capable and efficient police force.

The training is part of ongoing efforts to improve the effectiveness of the Special Police Forces, equipping them with the necessary tools and knowledge to better serve the public and maintain order in South West State.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.