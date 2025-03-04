Somalia: South West State President Laftagareen Inspects Ethiopian Military Training Camp, Commends Advanced Training for Special Police Forces

Somalia's South West State President, Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen, recently visited an Ethiopian military training camp where he praised the high-level training being provided to the region's Special Police Forces.

The training, conducted by Ethiopian military officers, aims to enhance the skills and readiness of South West State's police personnel.

During his visit, President Laftagareen expressed his appreciation for the professionalism and expertise of the Ethiopian trainers.

He emphasized the importance of such initiatives in strengthening law enforcement capabilities and ensuring the security of the region.

The President also acknowledged the continued cooperation between South West State and Ethiopia, which he believes is crucial for building a capable and efficient police force.

The training is part of ongoing efforts to improve the effectiveness of the Special Police Forces, equipping them with the necessary tools and knowledge to better serve the public and maintain order in South West State.