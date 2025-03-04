Somalia: Banadir Region Launches Annual Quran Recitation Competition for Ramadan

The Governor of Banadir Region and Mayor of Mogadishu, Mr. Mohamed Ahmed Amir, officially inaugurated the annual Quran Recitation Competition for the month of Ramadan. Organized by the Banadir Regional Administration and the Municipality of Xamar, this event aims to promote Quranic knowledge and encourage religious devotion among students across the region.

The competition, which is held annually, features students from various Quranic schools across the districts of Banadir Region. This year's event marks a continuation of the region's commitment to nurturing the next generation's spiritual and educational growth.

The opening ceremony was attended by several key figures, including Member of Parliament Xaadoole, who is a member of the Federal Parliament of Somalia, and Deputy Governor for Social Affairs and Awareness of the Banadir Regional Administration, Mr. Abdicasiis Osman Mohamed.

Additional attendees included directors from the district administrations of Banadir, scholars, teachers from Quranic schools, parents, and other distinguished guests.

In his speech, Governor Mohamed Ahmed Amir highlighted the importance of fostering Quranic knowledge and religious education, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan. He emphasized that the competition serves not only to encourage learning but also to instill values of discipline, faith, and community.

Governor Amir also made a special promise to the participating students, assuring them that those who excel in the competition will be rewarded with prizes that are intended to bring joy to both the winners and their families. The rewards aim to motivate the students to continue their studies and deepen their understanding of the Quran.

The event was well-received by the community and further strengthened the relationship between the Banadir Regional Administration and its citizens. With this initiative, the Banadir region continues to uphold its dedication to fostering a culture of learning, particularly in religious studies, as part of its broader efforts to promote education, peace, and unity across Somalia.