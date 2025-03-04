Zimbabwe: Kadoma Woman Jailed As Crack Down On Dagga Smuggling Intensifies

4 March 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Thupeyo Muleya

A 33-year-old woman from Ingezi, Kadoma, who was found in possession of 6.2kg of dagga, has been jailed for an effective two and half years as authorities continue to crack the whip on those smuggling illegal drugs between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Sphelile Kufa was convicted on her own plea of guilty when she appeared before Beitbridge resident magistrate, Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba on Tuesday.

The drugs, valued at US$626, were forfeited to the State.

Prosecuting, Ms Tinayeishe Matenga said on March 3, police detectives received a tip-off that Kufa had smuggled marijuana into Zimbabwe.

The detectives tracked Kufa to Masvingo turn-off, where she was looking for transport to take her to Kadoma.

When they searched her luggage, the police detectives discovered three wrapped packets of dagga (marijuana), leading to her arrest.

Meanwhile, the police are still pursuing the driver of a South African commercial truck who fled on Sunday after the discovery of 163kg of dagga he had smuggled into Zimbabwe.

The smuggling of dagga from South Africa via Beitbridge Border Post has increased over the last few weeks, thereby forcing border authorities to tighten screws on the movement of cargo and travellers to weed out drug peddlers.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.